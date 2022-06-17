Max Clark makes six as Stevenage add another new face
- Credit: PAUL THOMAS/PA
Stevenage have added another new signing to their ever-expanding squad.
Max Clark is a left-back who can also play in midfield and joins after a spell with Rochdale in the second part of last season.
He started his career at Hull City and made his debut in the Championship in August 2017.
A loan period at Cambridge United was followed by two years in the Eredivisie with Vitesse Arnhem before a brief stay with Fleetwood Town.
And the 26-year-old says Boro manager Steve Evans was key to the decision to move to the Lamex Stadium.
He said: "I have been talking to the manager for a couple of weeks now,and they have always been positive conversations.
"He spoke of his ambitions for the new season and that made me want to be here.
"I will give 100 per cent every time I put on a shirt, work hard for the boys and give everything I have.
"I want to achieve things here and be up there fighting for promotion and the manager feels the same way too."
He joins Dean Campbell, Danny Rose, Michael Bostwick, Aaron Chapman and Carl Piergianni as the other new additions.