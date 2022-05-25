Stevenage make Danny Rose their fourth signing of the summer

Danny Rose has moved from League Two rivals Northampton Town to Stevenage. - Credit: LEILA COKER/PA

Stevenage have signed Danny Rose - as manager Steve Evans continues his summer rebuild.

The striker makes the switch for League Two rivals Northampton Town for whom he scored seven times in 87 appearances.

He had a much better spell prior to that when he played for five seasons at Mansfield Town, bagging 44 in 164 games,

Part of that spell was under the current Boro boss and that was a big reason for his move to the Lamex.

The 28-year-old said: "I am delighted to get it over the line. As soon as the season finished, the move was something I wanted to make happen and now I can’t wait to get started.

“I have worked with the gaffer before at Mansfield, I know what he’s about and I played the best football of my career under him.

"I scored a lot of goals for his team, and hopefully I can do it again this season at Stevenage."

Rose becomes the fourth signing of the summer following Michael Bostwick, Aaron Chapman and Carl Piergianni into the club.