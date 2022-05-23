Steve Evans begins Stevenage revolution with three new signings

Updated

Steve Evans has made his first steps into the transfer market as he looks to revitalise Stevenage.

The Boro boss has made Michael Bostwick's return to the Lamex a permanent one.

The folk hero from the victory over Newcastle in 2011 initially signed on loan in the January window, adding 14 more games to the 206 made in his first spell.

But after his release from Burton Albion was made official, he moved quickly to stay at the club.

"I enjoyed being here last season", he said. "When the gaffer came in we picked up, and now I’m already excited about next season.

"Stevenage has always been a special club with great memories since my first time here.

"Last year we did well in the end with some good performances and now I want to keep building and take the club back to where it should be."

Aaron Chapman has become Stevenage's second signing of the summer. - Credit: JOHN WALTON/PA

The second deal is another player well known to Evans a fills a gap in the League Two side's squad.

Goalkeeper Aaron Chapman links up with the Scotsman for the third time, having previously played for him at both Peterborough United and Gillingham.

The 31-year-old said: "I have signed for the manager three times now because he creates atmospheres and squads that I want to be a part of.

"I will give it my all. The supporters will see that I am passionate and that I have come here to win games."

Carl Piergianni has joined Stevenage from Oldham Athletic. - Credit: MARTIN RICKETT/PA

The third new face is Carl Piergianni.

The 28-year-old centre back joins with over 100 EFL appearances to his name at Salford City and Oldham Athletic.

He said: "I am delighted to be here. I am happy to be on board and I’m ready to go for the new season now.

"I will always give 100 per cent commitment, that willingness to die for the shirt and I hope to spur my teammates on to fight to win every game.

"I am looking forward to meeting the supporters and getting started."