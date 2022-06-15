The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Stevenage sign Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell on season long loan

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:46 PM June 15, 2022
Dean Campbell (right) has signed a season long loan deal with Stevenage.

Aberdeen's Dean Campbell (right) has signed a season long loan deal with Stevenage. - Credit: JANE BARLOW/PA

Stevenage have made their fifth signing of the season - snapping up Dean Campbell from Aberdeen on a season long loan.

The 21-year-old midfielder has made 74 appearances for the Dons since making his debut in 2017 at the age of 16.

He found himself out of favour and in need of games last year though but returned from a loan spell with Kilmarnock with a Scottish Championship winners medal. 

And the decision to send him on loan is a conscious effort by the Pittodrie club to continue his career progression.

Speaking on the SPL club's website, manager Jim Goodwin said: "Dean has come back in great shape for pre-season training and he goes to Stevenage in order to secure some regular first team football, which I think is vital at this stage in his career.

"Gaining that additional game time, in a very competitive league, will be invaluable and we hope he will return here stronger as a result of the experience."

He joins Danny Rose, Michael Bostwick, Aaron Chapman and Carl Piergianni as the four permanent new additions completed by Boro boss Steve Evans so far.

Stevenage FC
Football
Stevenage News

