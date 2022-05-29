Gallery
Floral tributes left at Stevenage school of 18-year-old Kajetan Migdal
- Credit: Terry Harris
Beautiful floral tributes have been left at the Stevenage school of 18-year-old Kajetan Migdal who was killed in an attack last Friday.
The year 13 student at The John Henry Newman Catholic School died following an incident on Cuttys Lane on Friday (May 27).
Police, who have launched a murder investigation, say the incident took place at around 11.20pm.
Kajetan was taken to Lister Hospital but died from his injuries in the early hours of Saturday (May 28).
A teenager has been arrested as part of the ongoing police investigation.
His form tutor of many years, Miss Heasman, lead the school’s tributes.
“I had the pleasure of being Kajetan’s form tutor from year 8-11 and during this time he was always loving life with the enjoyment of his dance and his many friends,” she said.
“His exuberant personality made him popular with the year group and Kajetan could always make me smile and laugh.”
Headteacher Clive Mathew said: “The loving nature of the school and the wider community, means that all will work together to support those affected to the best of our ability over the coming days, weeks and years.
“We will use this heart-breaking event to redouble our efforts to work with parents and parishes to form young people willing and capable of going out into the world to make it a better place, a place where such a terrible event becomes much less likely.”
Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “Although an arrest has been made, we are continuing to pursue a number of lines of enquiry and are still appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about what happened to contact us.
“I’d like to thank those who have come forward so far.
“Extensive enquiries are being carried out to help establish the sequence of events before and after the fatal incident.
“Specialist officers are supporting the victim’s family and we ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”
A crowdfunding page, which has already raised over $18,000 (£14,000), has been launched by Kajetan’s aunt.
Anyone who believes they witnessed the incident, or believes they may have dashcam footage, is asked to contact police via the non-emergency number, 101 citing reference 948 of May 27.