The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Crime

Gallery

Floral tributes left at Stevenage school of 18-year-old Kajetan Migdal

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:32 PM May 29, 2022
Updated: 5:02 PM May 29, 2022
Students and Friends leave tributes.A Memorial has been created in the Chapel Garden of the John He

Students and friends of Kajetan Migdal left tributes in the Chapel Garden of the John Henry Newman Catholic School. - Credit: Terry Harris

Beautiful floral tributes have been left at the Stevenage school of 18-year-old Kajetan Migdal who was killed in an attack last Friday.  

The year 13 student at The John Henry Newman Catholic School died following an incident on Cuttys Lane on Friday (May 27).   

More than $18,000 has been raised for the family of Kajetan Migdal. 

More than $18,000 has been raised for the family of Kajetan Migdal. - Credit: GoFundMe

Police, who have launched a murder investigation, say the incident took place at around 11.20pm.   

Kajetan was taken to Lister Hospital but died from his injuries in the early hours of Saturday (May 28).   

A teenager has been arrested as part of the ongoing police investigation. 

Students and Friends leave tributes. A Memorial has been created in the Chapel Garden of the John He

A memorial has been created in the Chapel Garden of the John Henry Newman Catholic School. - Credit: Terry Harris

His form tutor of many years, Miss Heasman, lead the school’s tributes.  

“I had the pleasure of being Kajetan’s form tutor from year 8-11 and during this time he was always loving life with the enjoyment of his dance and his many friends,” she said.   

“His exuberant personality made him popular with the year group and Kajetan could always make me smile and laugh.” 

Students and Friends leave tributes.A Memorial has been created in the Chapel Garden of the John He

Candles being lit at the John Henry Newman Catholic School. - Credit: Terry Harris

Students and Friends leave tributes. A Memorial has been created in the Chapel Garden of the John He

Flowers being laid in the Chapel Garden. - Credit: Terry Harris

Headteacher Clive Mathew said: “The loving nature of the school and the wider community, means that all will work together to support those affected to the best of our ability over the coming days, weeks and years.   

“We will use this heart-breaking event to redouble our efforts to work with parents and parishes to form young people willing and capable of going out into the world to make it a better place, a place where such a terrible event becomes much less likely.” 

Students and Friends leave tributes. A Memorial has been created in the Chapel Garden of the John He

Students and friends leave tributes at John Henry Newman Catholic School. - Credit: Terry Harris

Students and Friends leave tributes. A Memorial has been created in the Chapel Garden of the John He

'We are so sorry this happened to you' - a tribute to Kajetan Migdal. - Credit: Terry Harris

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenager was ‘murdered on way home from prom’ in Stevenage
  2. 2 Eighteen-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder in Stevenage
  3. 3 Teen charged with murder after death of 18-year-old Kajetan Migdal
  1. 4 School pays tribute to ‘continual source of pride’ Kajetan Migdal
  2. 5 Police cordon in place after man suffers ‘serious injuries’ in Stevenage
  3. 6 Teenager killed in Stevenage attack was TV star who appeared on BBC
  4. 7 US star George Clooney spotted directing new film in Hertfordshire
  5. 8 Floral tributes left at Stevenage school of 18-year-old Kajetan Migdal
  6. 9 Council confirms first monkeypox case in Hertfordshire
  7. 10 Plans for new Stevenage secondary school raise concerns

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “Although an arrest has been made, we are continuing to pursue a number of lines of enquiry and are still appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about what happened to contact us.    

“I’d like to thank those who have come forward so far.  

Students and Friends leave tributes. A Memorial has been created in the Chapel Garden of the John He

Line of flowers outside John Henry Newman Catholic School. - Credit: Terry Harris

Students and Friends leave tributes. A Memorial has been created in the Chapel Garden of the John He

Kajetan Migdal died after an attack in Cuttys Lane in Stevenage. - Credit: Terry Harris

“Extensive enquiries are being carried out to help establish the sequence of events before and after the fatal incident.    

“Specialist officers are supporting the victim’s family and we ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”  

Students and Friends leave tributes. A Memorial has been created in the Chapel Garden of the John He

Stunning row of flowers in tribute to Kajetan Migdal. - Credit: Terry Harris

Students and Friends leave tributes. A Memorial has been created in the Chapel Garden of the John He

Flowers in memory of Kajetan Migdal. - Credit: Terry Harris

crowdfunding page, which has already raised over $18,000 (£14,000), has been launched by Kajetan’s aunt.    

Anyone who believes they witnessed the incident, or believes they may have dashcam footage, is asked to contact police via the non-emergency number, 101 citing reference 948 of May 27.   

Stevenage News

Don't Miss

Custody image of Danny Braybrook.

Bedfordshire Police

Man threatened woman with samurai sword before sex attack in Letchworth

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A man in his 20s has died after a crash on the A507 between Shefford and Clophill this morning (May 25).

Bedfordshire Live News

Audi driver in his 20s killed in crash with lorry on A507 near Shefford

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Michael Bostwick has signed a permanent deal back at Stevenage.

Stevenage FC

Steve Evans begins Stevenage revolution with three new signings

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon
The highly-anticipated shop was due to open on May 28 but sadly, it has been pushed back for good reason.

New opening date for Stevenage Geek Retreat

Whitney Jones

Author Picture Icon