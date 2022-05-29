Exclusive

Schoolboy Kajetan Migdal, who was killed in an attack in Stevenage, was a well-known dancing star who appeared on hit-BBC TV show The Greatest Dancer.

The year 13 student at The John Henry Newman Catholic School died following an incident on Cuttys Lane on Friday (May 27).

Police say the incident took place at around 11.20pm.

More than $18,000 has been raised for the family of Kajetan Migdal. - Credit: GoFundMe

The 18-year-old was taken to Lister Hospital but died from his injuries in the early hours of Saturday (May 28).

A teenager has been arrested as part of the ongoing police investigation.

Paying tribute to “a much-loved member of the school community”, headteacher Clive Mathew revealed the teenager was “well known for his love of dance”.

He was a member of Prospects Fraternity, a dance troupe that “captured the heart of the school and the nation” after appearing on the BBC’s The Greatest Dancer in 2019.

He joined members Tafari, Keir, Mollie, Tyresse, Khyrese, Kayla, Jasina, Jaeda, Albie, Dolcie, Sienna and Laila and was captained by Matthew Morrison.

Kajetan’s crew described themselves as “amazing friends”, and being in Prospects Fraternity is like “a big mad house with loads of people.”

Prospects Fraternity on BBC’s ‘The Greatest Dancer'. - Credit: BBC

Speaking to the BBC in 2019 about their success, the group said: “Everyone was so happy – not just us dancers but our mums too!

“It felt like a dream, we had to pinch ourselves. It was as though the whole world was looking at us.”

The street dance group were eliminated in the live challenge show two but continued to impress famous judges including Cheryl, Oti Mabuse and Todrick Hall.

Prospects Fraternity left the show after live challenge show two. - Credit: BBC

The Greatest Dancer is a British dance competition series created by Simon Cowell.

The first series aired on BBC One on Saturdays from January 5 to February 23 2019, and was won by 14-year-old solo dancer Ellie Fergusson from Livingston, West Lothian.

In tribute, headteacher Mr Mathew said: “He [Kajetan] was a continual source of pride for the school and was well known for his love of dance.

Kajetan Migdal (centre) on The Greatest Dancer. - Credit: BBC

“He was a member of Prospects Fraternity, the dance troupe that captured the heart of the school and the nation in doing so well in the BBC’s ‘The Greatest Dancer’ show in 2019.”

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “Although an arrest has been made, we are continuing to pursue a number of lines of enquiry and are still appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about what happened to contact us.

“I’d like to thank those who have come forward so far.

The 18-year-old died at Lister Hospital in the early hours of Saturday (May 28). - Credit: Family/Go Fund Me

“Extensive enquiries are being carried out to help establish the sequence of events before and after the fatal incident.

“Specialist officers are supporting the victim’s family and we ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

A crowdfunding page, which has already raised over $18,000 (£14,000), has been launched by Kajetan’s aunt.

Anyone who believes they witnessed the incident, or believes they may have dashcam footage, is asked to contact police via the non-emergency number, 101 citing reference 948 of May 27.