A teenager has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into a murder in Stevenage.

An 18-year-old man from Stevenage was arrested on suspicion of murder after a young man received fatal injuries during an incident in Cuttys Lane, Stevenage.

The incident took place at around 11.20pm yesterday evening (Friday May 27).

Eighteen-year-old Kajetan Migdal, was taken to Lister Hospital but sadly died due to his injuries in the early hours of this morning.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “Although an arrest has been made, we are continuing to pursue a number of lines of enquiry and are still appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about what happened to contact us.

“I’d like to thank those who have come forward so far.

“Extensive enquiries are being carried out to help establish the sequence of events before and after the fatal incident.

“Specialist officers are supporting the victim’s family and we ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

Anyone who believes they witnessed the incident, or believes they may have dashcam footage, is asked to contact police via the non-emergency number, 101 citing reference 948 of May 27.