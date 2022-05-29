Exclusive

The school of 18-year-old Kajetan Migdal, who was ‘killed returning home from prom’ in Stevenage, have paid tribute to “a much-loved member of the community”.

A year 13 student at The John Henry Newman Catholic School, the 18-year-old died following an incident on Cuttys Lane on Friday (May 27).

Police say the incident took place at around 11.20pm.

More than $17,000 has been raised for the family of Kajetan Migdal. - Credit: GoFundMe

Kajetan was taken to Lister Hospital but died from his injuries in the early hours of Saturday (May 28).

A teenager has been arrested as part of the ongoing police investigation.

A spokesperson for The John Henry Newman Catholic School said: “Kajetan was spending the evening with his school friends and staff, celebrating the achievements and memories of his seven years in the school when he was killed in an attack close to the venue.

“Kajetan was a much-loved member of the school community who had been looking forward to a gap year before further study.

“He was a continual source of pride for the school and was well known for his love of dance.”

The teenager was a member of Prospects Fraternity, a dance troupe that “captured the heart of the school and the nation” after appearing on the BBC’s ‘The Greatest Dancer’ show in 2019.

Prospects Fraternity on BBC’s ‘The Greatest Dancer'. - Credit: BBC

His form tutor of many years, Miss Heasman, lead the school’s tributes.

“I had the pleasure of being Kajetan’s form tutor from year 8-11 and during this time he was always loving life with the enjoyment of his dance and his many friends,” she said.

“His exuberant personality made him popular with the year group and Kajetan could always make me smile and laugh.

“In the recent Year 13 leavers mass I sat just behind him and smiled as he sang out to the final hymn as he would often ask if that was going to be the hymn in whole school assemblies.

The Saint John Henry Newman Catholic School. - Credit: Google Maps

“The hymn was, ‘I send you out’.

“The year group will never be the same again as a ‘link in our chain’ has been lost.

“I know a new shining star will be in the sky this evening. Rest in peace Kajetan, ‘happier for the meeting’ is never more appropriate.”

Headteacher Clive Mathew said: “The loving nature of the school and the wider community, means that all will work together to support those affected to the best of our ability over the coming days, weeks and years.

Kajetan Migdal (pictured), was taken to Lister Hospital but sadly died due to his injuries. - Credit: GoFundMe/Family

“We will use this heart-breaking event to redouble our efforts to work with parents and parishes to form young people willing and capable of going out into the world to make it a better place, a place where such a terrible event becomes much less likely.”

A crowdfunding page, which has already raised over $17,000, has been launched by Kajetan’s aunt.

She said: “On Friday May 27 2022, my handsome, talented, smart nephew, Kajetan Migdal, was murdered by a complete stranger on his way home from prom in Stevenage.

“As a family, we are in complete shock and devastated at this huge loss.

Thousands have been raised for Kajetan Migdal's family. - Credit: GoFundMe

“He had his whole life ahead of him and an exciting summer planned, and a sick, evil individual has taken all that away from him and all of us.

“He leaves behind his parents (my sister Gemma and her husband Janusz), along with his younger brother Fabian and our extended family across the globe.

“Several people have reached out to ask how they can help, so I have set up this GoFundMe on my sister's behalf to help relieve some of the pressure at this difficult time.

“We have family dotted around the UK, then I am based in Texas and have not been able to afford to go home to London for over seven years.

“Our uncle is based in Menorca and all of Kajetan's polish family are based in Poland.

“We would like get everyone together to support my sister, her husband and younger son and give Kajetan the funeral he deserves.

“All money raised will go towards travel and funeral expenses for our family.”

To donate, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/travel-funeral-costs-after-kajetan-was-murdered