Better times this way for Stevenage as they look up rather than down at last

Published: 4:30 PM March 3, 2021

Danny Newton of Stevenage (11) scores the second goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Stevenage vs Forest Green Rovers, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 2nd March 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

There is a pleasant wind of change sweeping through the Lamex Stadium at the moment and it is bringing thoughts and idea which seemed very distant for Stevenage fans not so long ago.

The 3-0 victory over Forest Green Rovers in League Two was a thoroughly deserved success and it extended Boro's improved form to five without loss.

That sequence of positive results has suddenly transformed the look of the League Two table, with Salford City in seventh, the last of the play-off positions, now closer to Alex Revell's men than Barrow in the second and final relegation spot.

That picture may conjure hugely fanciful dreams of promotion but for a club that has been in the doldrums for the last 18 months, it is a welcome ray of positivity and hint of a brighter future.

Anything is possible," said Boro's two-goal hero on Tuesday night Danny Newton. "I think we are in a false position and have been for a long time.

"Yes, we have had a lot of draws but we are solid and we defend as a team.

"The only way is to look up, to look higher and see what happens."

The boss too believes that they have to put their fate in destiny's hands, although he accepts there is still a very long way to go.

Revell said: "The only reason I get frustrated is because I know how good we can be.

"I know there are games that we have drawn where we should have won.

"I know what we can achieve when we are at it but now it is about getting this team as far as we can.

"It’s a brilliant run of form and we need to keep the run going, keep believing in them and we’ll see where we can go.

"Ultimately we still need more wins but we are on a fantastic run and [just have to] keep our heads down and concentrate on what we are doing."