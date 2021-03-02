'The best we've seen of Danny Newton in two years' says Stevenage boss Alex Revell after Forest Green win

Published: 11:16 PM March 2, 2021

Alex Revell hailed two-goal Danny Newton as Stevenage cruised to a well-deserved three points over Forest Green Rovers - calling it the best seen in two years.

The 29-year-old hit the ground running when he first signed for Boro but injuries have written off most of the last two years.

However, his first-half double, bagged in seven minutes, put Stevenage firmly in the driving seat before Elliott List clinched the 3-0 win in the second half.

Danny Newton celebrates with Elliott List as Stevenage wrap up a 3-0 win over Forest Green Rovers in League Two. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

"I thought that was the best we’ve seen of Danny Newton in two years," enthused manager Revell.

"He had a tough time with his injury and when you’re not scoring like you want to or like you used to, you become tense and frustrated.

"I’ve spoken to him about relaxing and I told him before the game to smile and enjoy it.

"When you do that you play your best football and he showed that.

"He has to remember that if he misses a chance, he will get another.

"I believe if you work hard and have a real desire, not just for yourself but for the team, you will get your rewards and he typifies that."

Danny Newton scores his and Stevenage's second against Forest Green Rovers in League Two. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

The victory was not on many people's betting slips, even playing at home and on a run of four games without defeat. The visiting Forest Green were second at the start of the day and came to the Lamex on the back of a 3-0 win themselves at home to Colchester United on Saturday.

But once Stevenage got hold of the game, there was only going to be one winner and that shouldn't have been a surprise according to the boss.

Elliott List makes it 3-0 for Stevenage against Forest Green Rovers in League Two. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO





He said: "It was the best performance but it’s been there for a while.

"It could have been more. We had chances but we knew there was a 3-0 or a 4-0 coming.

"It's been frustrating for everyone, not just me, because we all know how good we can be.

"We weathered the storm in the first 10 minutes and took our chances when they came.

"To win 3-0 and keep a clean sheet against a top team who are going for promotion is in any shape or form a top performance.

Stevenage are up to 16th in League Two after a 3-0 win over Forest Green Rovers. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

"The players all deserve huge credit. They work extremely hard every day and we demand a high standard and intensity.

"But we know our front players can score goals. and we’re creating chances which is pleasing. At the other end, we are denying those chances.

"When you do that, the results will normally take care of themselves."