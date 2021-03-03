Stevenage's Danny Newton finally seeing the light after two years of injury hell

Published: 10:56 AM March 3, 2021

Danny Newton takes the congratulations of Scott Cuthbert after his second goal in Stevenage's 3-0 win over Forest Green Rovers in League Two. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Three goals in the last seven outings and a run of games has brought the smile back to Danny Newton's face - he now just needs to keep producing consistent performances and he'll be happy.

A double on Tuesday night helped pave the way to a 3-0 success for Stevenage against League Two promotion-chasers Forest Green Rovers, Elliott List getting the other.

But in doing so there were signs of the old Danny Newton, the one who made such an impact when he burst onto the scene at the Lamex Stadium in 2018.

Injury didn't just curtail that momentum, it threatened to destroy it completely, but the 29-year now feels much happier in himself and with his football.

2 goals ⚽️ 3 points 🌲 glued head 🤕 and man of the match 🍾. Great team performance and @Elliott_List1 in the goals again 🔥 — Danny Newton (@dannynewts) March 3, 2021

He said: "I had a long time out and even when I came back, I was still injured.

"I shouldn’t have been playing and after I took time to get it right, COVID hit.

"It was nearly a year without kicking a competitive football.

"It was always going to be a long time to come back from that and even this season has been stop-start.

"I’ve been in and out and I just need to get a bit of consistency and put in more of these performances."

His individual effort against the Gloucestershire side was typically of every performance from the men in white and red.

For all their possession in the early going, they never hurt a well set-up and solid Stevenage who turned the knife going forward with clinical precision.

It was something that had been coming for a while admitted Newton.

He said: "We have been putting in some good performances for a long time and everyone can see the difference.

"We’ll beat anyone in this league the way we are going. It has been coming.

"We knew at some point we were going to beat someone three or four and this was the night against a team that are right near the top.

"It shows where we are at."

Where they are at is now closer to the play-offs than the relegation zone and while inclusion in the post-season fun is still a very fanciful notion, it is certainly the direction Boro should be looking according to the striker.

Newton said: "Anything is possible. I think we are in a false position and have been for a long time.

"Yes, we have had a lot of draws but we are solid and we defend as a team.

"The only way is to look up, to look higher and see what happens."