Jordan Roberts the latest new face to link up again with Stevenage boss Steve Evans

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 5:11 PM June 17, 2022
Jordan Roberts has moved back south from Motherwell to join Stevenage.

Jordan Roberts has moved back south from Motherwell to join Stevenage. - Credit: STEVE WELSH/PA

The entrance door at Stevenage is going to need oiling after a third signing in two days - the latest another capture from the SPL.

The newest of the new faces is Jordan Roberts, the former Ipswich Town man coming in from Motherwell who he joined in August 2020.

He also played over the border with Hearts, as well as Crawley Town and on loan at Lincoln City, but it was with Gillingham where he came under the guidance of Boro boss Steve Evans.

The 28-year-old forward, who plays mostly as a winger, said: "I’m looking forward to working with the manager again. I find that he gets the best out of me and gives me the freedom and opportunity to express myself as a player and that’s all you want.

"I’m creative, I’ll work hard and give my all to the team. I’ll add goals and assists and if that builds up, hopefully we’ll go on to have a good season.

"We’ll be back to work soon, back in there with a new group, and I’m raring to go already."

Roberts follows Dean Campbell from Aberdeen and Rochdale's Max Clark in arriving at the Lamex Stadium this week.

Stevenage FC
Football
Stevenage News

