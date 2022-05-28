Eighteen-year-old Kajetan Migdal (pictured), was taken to Lister Hospital but sadly died due to his injuries in the early hours of this morning (May 28). - Credit: GoFundMe/Corrie Everett

A teenager killed in Stevenage on Friday was “murdered on his way home from prom”.

The family of 18-year-old Kajetan Migdal have paid tribute to the “handsome, talented and smart” boy who was involved in an incident on Cuttys Lane.

The incident took place at around 11.20pm yesterday evening (May 27).

Kajetan was taken to Lister Hospital but died from his injuries in the early hours of this morning.

A teenager has been arrested as part of the ongoing police investigation.

A crowdfunding page, which has already raised over $5,000, has been launched by Kajetan’s aunt.

She said: “On Friday May 27 2022, my handsome, talented, smart nephew, Kajetan Migdal, was murdered by a complete stranger on his way home from prom in Stevenage.

“As a family, we are in complete shock and devastated at this huge loss.

“He had his whole life ahead of him and an exciting summer planned, and a sick, evil individual has taken all that away from him and all of us.

“He leaves behind his parents (my sister Gemma and her husband Janusz), along with his younger brother Fabian and our extended family across the globe.

“Several people have reached out to ask how they can help, so I have set up this GoFundMe on my sister's behalf to help relieve some of the pressure at this difficult time.

“We have family dotted around the UK, then I am based in Texas and have not been able to afford to go home to London for over seven years.

“Our uncle is based in Menorca and all of Kajetan's polish family are based in Poland.

“We would like get everyone together to support my sister, her husband and younger son and give Kajetan the funeral he deserves.

“All money raised will go towards travel and funeral expenses for our family.”

To donate, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/travel-funeral-costs-after-kajetan-was-murdered