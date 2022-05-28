Updated

A cordon is in place on Cuttys Lane, Stevenage following an incident at around 11.20pm yesterday (Friday May 27) - Credit: PA

Police have made an arrest and a cordon is in place after a young man suffered serious injuries in an “incident” in Stevenage.

The ordeal took place at around 11.20pm in Cuttys Lane last night (May 27).

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “The area has been cordoned off and we remain at the scene whilst enquiries continue.

“A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is in police custody.

“Anyone who believes they witnessed the incident, or believes they may have dashcam footage, is asked to contact police via the non-emergency number, 101 citing reference 948 of May 27.”

You can also report information online at https://orlo.uk/UlNxd or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at www.herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org