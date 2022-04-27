A giant Percy Pig has been installed at the new M&S in Stevenage. - Credit: Trevor Coultart

Despite claims of an ‘April Fools prank’, a giant Percy Pig really has been installed on the roof of the new M&S store opening in Stevenage.

Swinging open its doors tomorrow (April 28), the new Roaring Meg Retail Park store promises a lively launch party, complete with Percy and a live DJ.

Pictures taken this morning (April 27) show a large crane hoisting the ginormous pink Percy Pig onto the roof, next to a ‘Hello Stevenage’ sign.

An application to install the giant pig fixture was submitted to Stevenage Borough Council's Planning & Development Committee earlier this year.

Inside the new M&S store in Stevenage. - Credit: Marks & Spencer

The department store requested permission to erect the rooftop structure - namely an illuminated fibreglass pink Percy - for a 12-month period.

Sandra Barr will join Percy to celebrate the opening tomorrow.

In-store features, such as a 174-seat M&S Café and an opticians service, will be included in the 75,000 sq ft shop.

The 'significant' investment in the local area has also created 300 new jobs.

'Golden tickets' will be handed to the first 200 customers who walk through the shop's doors on Thursday's opening.

These will provide the holders a free bag of Percy Pigs or freshly baked cookies from the new bakery, located within the store.