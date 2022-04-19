The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
'Sneak preview' as opening date for M&S Stevenage unveiled

Will Durrant

Published: 3:56 PM April 19, 2022
Updated: 4:58 PM April 19, 2022
A "sneak preview" of the new M&S Stevenage Foodhall

A "sneak preview" of the new M&S Stevenage Foodhall - Credit: Marks and Spencer

The Foodhall, wine shop and 174-seat café is kitted out at the new M&S Stevenage store - and its opening date has been unveiled.

Shoppers can set foot in the new Marks and Spencer store from Thursday, April 28.

The Hertfordshire shop will feature Clothing and Home departments, and it will feature a new-look marketplace-feel Foodhall.

Dior Hudson, store manager, and the M&S team have published sneak preview pictures of the store ahead of its launch next week.

The Foodhall at M&S Stevenage will be one of the first in the country to feature a new design

The Foodhall at M&S Stevenage will be one of the first in the country to feature a new design - Credit: Marks & Spencer

The M&S bakery at Stevenage

The M&S bakery at Stevenage - Credit: Marks & Spencer

Dior said: "We are really looking forward to welcoming the community to our new M&S Stevenage store when we open next week.

"We’ve been delighted to see local customers getting excited about the development of the store and can’t wait to share what the new store has to offer.

"Whether you’re looking for a convenient option for your big family food shop, a quick snack on the go or your M&S fashion fix from our Clothing and Home department – we’ve got you covered."

Stevenage was home to an M&S store in Queensway until 2015.

The new department store will be housed in the former Debenhams unit at the Roaring Meg Retail Park, next to brands such as Argos, Currys, Harvester and Smyths.

M&S originally anticipated that the store would open on March 16, but this was delayed.

The company claims that the new-look Foodhall should "deliver a bigger, better and fresher experience than ever before".

An M&S spokesperson said: "The store's new Foodhall marks a significant investment by M&S in the local region.

"The Foodhall will be full of exciting in-store features. These will include new fresh product displays full of the best quality, great value produce grown by M&S Select Farmers, and a large in-store bakery ready to serve fresh bread and delicious pastries throughout the day."

They added that the food shop will also feature neon lighting and a dedicated wine section, while the store could create up to 150 jobs.

M&S Stevenage will be open Monday - Saturday 8am - 8pm, and Sundays from 10.30am until 4.30pm, with car parking at the Roaring Meg Retail Park.

