M&S plans to install giant Percy Pig on Stevenage rooftop

Workmen are finishing the exterior of the new M&S store on the Roaring Meg Retail Park in Stevenage, ahead of its opening in the spring - Credit: Louise McEvoy

An application to install a giant Percy Pig fixture atop the new M&S store in the Roaring Meg has been submitted to Stevenage Borough Council's Planning & Development Committee.

The highly-anticipated new store, set to open on April 28, was granted planning permission to take over the former Debenhams site in May last year.

Work to transform the nearly 10,000sqm store is complete - and now a fresh application for an added extra has been submitted.

Plans would see a giant Percy pig erected atop the new M&S store in Stevenage, which is set to open later this month - Credit: Brookerflynn Architects

The department store has requested permission to erect a rooftop structure - namely an illuminated fibreglass pink Percy - for a 12 month period.

Due to its proximity to main roads - Monkswood Way, Broadhall Way and London Road - highways authority Herts County Council has been consulted.

HCC did not wish to restrict approval of the application, stating "views of the structure from all three of these roads will be largely obstructed by buildings and trees".

It added: "This, along with the distances from the roads means that the structure is unlikely to be overly distracting for drivers."