Bancroft safari trail is a roaring success

Maya Derrick

Published: 1:01 PM September 28, 2021   
Silvia, eight, and Alicia Clayden, 10, take part in the Animal Safari as part of Bancroft Day in Hit

In continuation of Hitchin's celebration of the streets that make up the town centre, Saturday's Bancroft Day saw Hitchinites come together to support businesses up and down the busy thoroughfare.

Taking a different shape from previous years, families enjoyed a street-long safari trail, spotting animals hidden inside shops and in shop windows.

Silvia, eight, and Alicia Clayden, 10, take part in the Animal Safari as part of Bancroft Day in Hitchin

Town centre manager Tom Hardy said: "There's about 160 businesses down Bancroft.

"Bancroft is a really important part of the town centre, and we've always tried our hardest to make sure stuff that we do is for the benefit of the whole town centre."

Silvia, eight, and Alicia Clayden, 10, take part in the Animal Safari as part of Bancroft Day in Hitchin

Tom noted that as Bancroft is one of the main roads that serves the town centre it's hard to put on street events like Hermitage Road Day and Bucklersbury and Sun Street Day, and alternative options - like a trail for families to enjoy - ensure that all streets that make up the town centre are honoured.

