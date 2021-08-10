Smiles all around as Hitchin celebrates Hermitage Road Day

Gallery

Published: 11:19 AM August 10, 2021

Hoards of Hitchin locals headed down to Hermitage Road to celebrate Hermitage Road Day on Saturday - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Hitchin's annual Hermitage Road Day has been branded a "great event" by its organisers.

Despite Saturday's slightly unpredictable weather, the day brought live music, street entertainment, fresh food, competitions and more to the popular Hitchin street. Residents and visitors alike flocked to celebrate the special day with Hermitage Road businesses of all shapes and sizes.

Chloe Strong, 9, with her brother James, 15 at Beat School Uniforms on Hermitage Road Day - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Vintage cars lined the busy thoroughfare for Hermitage Road Day - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Hitchin BID said in a statement: “Hermitage Road Day is always a great event as the shops and businesses really get behind it and support it and that’s a huge part of what makes our street days so successful.

"From a cheese tombola courtesy of the Little Deli to a school badge trail competition at Beat School Uniforms, there was something for everyone. Lots of activities to get involved in, entertainment from the Garden City Samba Band and Professor Crump both sponsored by Hitchin Property Trust plus music from local buskers.

Sidecar Bob entertains the crowds at Hermitage Road Day 2021 - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Mosaic Floral's Janet Jackson with a bouquet on Hermitage Road Day - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"One of the big draws of the day were the cars from the H-Town Classic and Dub Club exhibited in the parking bays, and Felix from Farley’s did an amazing job as always in organising that."

The Hitchin BID team are looking forward to the upcoming street days: Churchgate and Markets Day on September 18, Bancroft Day on September 25 and Arcade Day on October 9.

Vintage cars lined the busy thoroughfare for Hermitage Road Day - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Louise Whipp, Jade Newman-Turner and Olivia Welton of The Little Deli celebrate Hermitage Road Day 2021 - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Max, one, and three-year-old Felix sit in a 1948 MG TC on Hermitage Road Day - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Felix Camfield-Walker of Farleys Hair Emporium on Hermitage Road Day - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Mark Tiller, Paul Butterfield and Chris Poll enjoy Hermitage Road Day at Hermitage Road & Co - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Vintage cars, including this 1948 MG TC, lined the busy thoroughfare for Hermitage Road Day - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Gary Byrne, Steve Biggs, Claire Wrighton and Cher Burton enjoy a coffee at Hermitage Road on Hermitage Road Day on Saturday - Credit: Karyn Haddon

The team at Greys raffled off a free cut and blow dry with one of their stylists in celebration of Hermitage Road Day - Credit: Karyn Haddon