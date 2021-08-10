Gallery
Smiles all around as Hitchin celebrates Hermitage Road Day
- Credit: Karyn Haddon
Hitchin's annual Hermitage Road Day has been branded a "great event" by its organisers.
Despite Saturday's slightly unpredictable weather, the day brought live music, street entertainment, fresh food, competitions and more to the popular Hitchin street. Residents and visitors alike flocked to celebrate the special day with Hermitage Road businesses of all shapes and sizes.
Hitchin BID said in a statement: “Hermitage Road Day is always a great event as the shops and businesses really get behind it and support it and that’s a huge part of what makes our street days so successful.
"From a cheese tombola courtesy of the Little Deli to a school badge trail competition at Beat School Uniforms, there was something for everyone. Lots of activities to get involved in, entertainment from the Garden City Samba Band and Professor Crump both sponsored by Hitchin Property Trust plus music from local buskers.
"One of the big draws of the day were the cars from the H-Town Classic and Dub Club exhibited in the parking bays, and Felix from Farley’s did an amazing job as always in organising that."
The Hitchin BID team are looking forward to the upcoming street days: Churchgate and Markets Day on September 18, Bancroft Day on September 25 and Arcade Day on October 9.
Share your Hermitage Road Day snaps with us by emailing news@thecomet.net.
