Gallery
Crowds flock to Hitchin for Bucklersbury and Sun Street Day
- Credit: Karyn Haddon
Post-lockdown celebrations continued in Hitchin over the first weekend after Freedom Day, with people out and about enjoying the sunshine.
Visitors transcended on the market town on July 24 for Bucklersbury and Sun Street Day in celebration of two of Hitchin's historic streets, lined with independent businesses.
Town centre manager Tom Hardy exclaimed: "It was the first non-restricted event that we've put on for the past 16 months, and it was pretty good!"
Businesses from the two streets came out in full force to celebrate with an all-day street party, with stalls and events lining the cobblestones in the Hitchin BID-organised extravaganza.
First established as Bucklersbury Day in 2015, this year's event was the first time Sun Street, which runs parallel, has been incorporated - and celebrating what Hitchin BID has called 'the historic quarter of the town'.
"It's so nice to have businesses doing what they do best," Tom added.
"The nice thing about these days is that we've always aimed them at businesses that showcase parts of the town that people don't necessarily go to," he said, continuing that it's even more important now to attract people back to the town centre.
"These days are really good, because a lot of the people that came down to this event normally wouldn't come down these roads, or may not have realised the types of businesses down there.
"We have found that, with a lot of the feedback we're getting, that businesses are getting a lot of new customers through the door that hadn't realised they existed. So it's been so good for them, and hopefully it'll encourage return visits and bring a bit more businesses down those roads!"
Admiring the beauty of both Bucklersbury and Sun Street, Tom said: "It's like the historic quarter of the town, and it's mainly independent businesses down there, so it was really good to get them all involved, out on the street and doing their part."
The rest of Hitchin was a-buzz, with a live band in the square, a Pride picnic on Windmill Hill and performances at The Dell at Woodside, Hitchin's very own open air theatre as part of the ongoing Hitchin Festival.