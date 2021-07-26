Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Crowds flock to Hitchin for Bucklersbury and Sun Street Day

Maya Derrick

Published: 12:55 PM July 26, 2021   
The team behind Morgan Davies Bridal on Sun Street, Hitchin for Bucklersbury and Sun Street Day 2021

The team behind Morgan Davies Bridal on Sun Street, Hitchin for Bucklersbury and Sun Street Day 2021 - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Post-lockdown celebrations continued in Hitchin over the first weekend after Freedom Day, with people out and about enjoying the sunshine.

Visitors transcended on the market town on July 24 for Bucklersbury and Sun Street Day in celebration of two of Hitchin's historic streets, lined with independent businesses.

Veronica Sales, six, enjoys a fair ride at Bucklersbury and Sun Street Day 2021

Veronica Sales, six, enjoys a fair ride at Bucklersbury and Sun Street Day 2021 - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Town centre manager Tom Hardy exclaimed: "It was the first non-restricted event that we've put on for the past 16 months, and it was pretty good!"

Businesses from the two streets came out in full force to celebrate with an all-day street party, with stalls and events lining the cobblestones in the Hitchin BID-organised extravaganza.

Bucklesbury and Sun Street Day 2021: Stefania Walker and Eva Merrick outside Riot Lounge

Bucklesbury and Sun Street Day 2021: Stefania Walker and Eva Merrick outside Riot Lounge - Credit: Karyn Haddon

First established as Bucklersbury Day in 2015, this year's event was the first time Sun Street, which runs parallel, has been incorporated - and celebrating what Hitchin BID has called 'the historic quarter of the town'.

"It's so nice to have businesses doing what they do best," Tom added.

The Scallywags perform outside Wakelin & Son in Hitchin for Bucklersbury and Sun Street Day ahead of their Club 85 gig

The Scallywags perform outside Wakelin & Son in Hitchin for Bucklersbury and Sun Street Day ahead of their Club 85 gig - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"The nice thing about these days is that we've always aimed them at businesses that showcase parts of the town that people don't necessarily go to," he said, continuing that it's even more important now to attract people back to the town centre.

"These days are really good, because a lot of the people that came down to this event normally wouldn't come down these roads, or may not have realised the types of businesses down there.

The Baker family enjoy a day out at the Bucklesbury and Sun Street Day festival

The Baker family enjoy a day out at the Bucklesbury and Sun Street Day festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"We have found that, with a lot of the feedback we're getting, that businesses are getting a lot of new customers through the door that hadn't realised they existed. So it's been so good for them, and hopefully it'll encourage return visits and bring a bit more businesses down those roads!"

Admiring the beauty of both Bucklersbury and Sun Street, Tom said: "It's like the historic quarter of the town, and it's mainly independent businesses down there, so it was really good to get them all involved, out on the street and doing their part."

Ben Hedley at Kite at the Red Hart on Bucklersbury and Sun Street Day 2021

Ben Hedley at Kite at the Red Hart on Bucklersbury and Sun Street Day 2021 - Credit: Karyn Haddon

The rest of Hitchin was a-buzz, with a live band in the square, a Pride picnic on Windmill Hill and performances at The Dell at Woodside, Hitchin's very own open air theatre as part of the ongoing Hitchin Festival.

Franklin Sales, three, enjoys a fair ride at Bucklersbury and Sun Street Day 2021

Franklin Sales, three, enjoys a fair ride at Bucklersbury and Sun Street Day 2021 - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Hitchin's Glee Club kicked off Bucklersbury and Sun Street Day 2021 with a stellar midday performance

Hitchin's Glee Club kicked off Bucklersbury and Sun Street Day 2021 with a stellar midday performance - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Milad & Co barbers, situated at 20 Sun Street, enjoying Bucklersbury and Sun Street Day 2021

Milad & Co barbers, situated at 20 Sun Street, enjoying Bucklersbury and Sun Street Day 2021 - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Gazebos lined Sun Street and Bucklersbury for the day festival, which drew crowds to the historic end of Hitchin

Gazebos lined Sun Street and Bucklersbury for the day festival, which drew crowds from far and wide to the historic end of Hitchin on Saturday, July 24 Sun Street and Bucklesbury Street Festival 2021 - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Virginia Rodao Arcos and Alex Rodao Arcos of Vir's Beauty on Sun Street, Hitchin at Bucklersbury and Sun Street Day 2021

Virginia Rodao Arcos and Alex Rodao Arcos of Vir's Beauty on Sun Street, Hitchin at Bucklersbury and Sun Street Day 2021 - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Abbey and Molly at The Sun Hotel collecting donations for Macmillan Cancer Support at Bucklersbury and Sun Street Day 2021

Abbey and Molly at The Sun Hotel collecting donations for Macmillan Cancer Support at Bucklersbury and Sun Street Day 2021 - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Elliot, four, and six-year-old George enjoy the art work at the Garden House Hospice tent at Bucklersbury and Sun Street Day

Elliot, four, and six-year-old George enjoy the art work at the Garden House Hospice tent at Bucklersbury and Sun Street Day 2021 - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Bucklesbury and Sun Street Day 2021: Nisha, Michelle and Louisa enjoy refreshments in Hitchin's Market Place

Bucklesbury and Sun Street Day 2021: Nisha, Michelle and Louisa enjoy refreshments in Hitchin's Market Place - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Hitchin News

