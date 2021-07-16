Video

Published: 11:01 AM July 16, 2021

If you are looking for something to do in North Hertfordshire this weekend, why not enjoy listening to some great music in the sun in Letchworth?

While Todd In The Hole is unable to take place this year, the folk music part of the festival is still going ahead – just at a different venue on what promises to be the hottest weekend of the year so far.

The rescued folk section of Todd In The Hole will now take place in a COVID-safe environment at Letchworth Rugby Club this Sunday afternoon (July 18) from 1.30pm.

Organised by Baldock Folk Club, four bands and several solo acts will perform all kinds of folk, country and roots music.

The line-up includes the nationally acclaimed Devine family. Others set to perform include Kelvin Davies, Skimmington Ride, Beans and Biscuits, Tanglers Irregulars and Molly Armstrong.

Book in advance with Teresa on 077839 55049 at £10 per head, and £50 for a table of six.

There will be a fully licensed bar at club prices and decent food, too. Alternatively, bring your own picnic but organisers say no alcohol.

Other suggestions for things to do this weekend

Hitchin Lavender at Cadwell Farm has opened for those looking for that perfect scenic picture to Instagram. Visit www.hitchinlavender.com to book a visit this summer.

Art lovers will enjoy the new exhibitions by Maria Meyer, Sean Pearce and Beth Horner at the Broadway Gallery in Letchworth. You can see their respective exhibitions until August 8.

Foodies will love The Great British Food Festival, which returns to Knebworth Park on Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18.







