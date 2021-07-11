Updated

Amazing artisan producers, scrumptious street food and brilliant bars will be on the menu at Knebworth Park next weekend.

The Great British Food Festival is returning to Knebworth Park on Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18.

The two-day feast promises the perfect recipe for a fun, foodie family day out.

Martha Lytton Cobbold, managing director at the Hertfordshire estate, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming The Great British Food Festival back to Knebworth Park this July for visitors to enjoy.

"It is a wonderful event with something for everyone.

After missing 2020 because of the pandemic, the organisers say they are looking forward to bringing their food festival back to Hertfordshire.

Dan Maycock, one of the organising team, said: "Tickets have been selling really well and we are really looking forward to a fantastic foodie weekend."

Dan added that there is a lot to do for all the family.

"We have a wide variety of food and drink stalls, lots of demos, forager walks, live music, kids entertainment – with the adventure playground and dinosaur trail all included with your ticket."

More than ‘just another food festival’, The Great British Food Festival combines the nation’s love of great food and drink with some of the country’s most treasured locations, providing a unique opportunity to explore new flavours and beautiful venues, all at the same time.

It features some of the finest local and regional artisan producers, hot food, real ale and wine bars, craft and gift stalls, children’s entertainment, foraging walks and amazing scenery, top chef demos, cake competitions and the popular Men vs Food.

All this is accompanied by excellent live music.

To keep all visitors safe, things may look a little different at Knebworth this year.

It will be more open-air market style for 2021 and there will be hand sanitiser stations due to coronavirus measures.

However, the event still promises plenty of family-friendly fun in the fresh air.

The Great British Food Festival is an open-air COVID-compliant event, and will be following all current government mandated guidelines.

Tickets start at £11.50. Tickets also include access to Knebworth Park, Gardens, Adventure Playground and Dinosaur Trail.

The event will run from 10am to 5pm.

Set in 250 acres of rolling Hertfordshire countryside, Knebworth House is one of England's most colourful stately homes.

It is remarkable for having been in the Lytton family for more than 500 years.

Its romantic Gothic exterior complete with turrets, domes and gargoyles conceals a much older Tudor red brick house.

