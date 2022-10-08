Stevenage going top is not a statement but part of the long-term plan says Steve Evans

Match reaction

Stevenage may have gone top of League Two but manager Steve Evans says it is just part of their grand plan for the season.

Boro beat Swindon Town 2-0 courtesy of a Jordan Roberts brace and with morning leaders Leyton Orient held to a draw by Doncaster Rovers, the three points lifted them to the division's summit.

That will come as a surprise to many but it is a deserved reward for some excellent performances this year.

The boss though, while delighted, is still looking long term.

He said: "We don’t make statements and we don’t have any ambitions other than to finish in the top half of the table when the season unwraps in April and May.

"We have lots of big games coming. We have had a challenging week but we’ve got a free week now where we can smart work, not hard work, on the training pitch.

"We’ve had three big games this week but the cherry on top is the win over Swindon.

"They have got some real top players and we knew we had to produce a good performance to compete with them and we did produce one.

"In spells we had them on the ropes and as soon as the second goal went in, the question in my head was would score three or four?"

The biggest crowd of the season was on hand to view it too and Evans would love the people of the town to come on a more regular basis, although he totally understands why there haven't.

He said: "The great Bill Shankly once said if Everton were playing at the bottom of his garden, he would shut the curtains.

"Maybe if I’d been in Stevenage in the last five years, I’d have shut the curtains and watched the telly.

"But there is no need to shut the curtains now.

"There are great hordes of local football fans who travel to watch Arsenal and Tottenham but they don’t always play at 3pm on a Saturday when we do.

"We’d love to see them. If you’ve got Stevenage at heart, come and help us because we are going to need help.

"We can’t keep producing victory after victory at the Lamex, it’s really hard."

He had praise too for the performance of goalscorer Jordan Roberts.

Evans said: "Jordan is a top player. I took him on loan at Gillingham and if I told you the figure, it was embarrassing why we didn’t retain him.

"We always felt there was a good player there and I kept an eye on his performances in Scotland and I kept in touch with him on a personal level.

"He’s produced it in his performances and for the last three weeks, he has been outstanding.

"But there’s more to come from Jordan. He got a bit tired in the last 10 minutes but he’s one of those players who didn’t have a lot of match time and intensity last season.

"He’s worked incredibly hard and he’s still chasing a bit of sharpness but everything he does, he does with a real air of quality and professionalism.

"He’s in early and one of the last players to be away and I see it.

"He puts his career at the top level and if you want that, you have to forsake certain things.

"But we have many of them here now."