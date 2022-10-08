Stevenage go top of the table after win over Swindon Town

Match Report

Stevenage are top of League Two - there's a statement few would have believed just six months ago.

Two goals from Jordan Roberts, one in each half, were enough to give them a 2-0 win, and with Leyton Orient drawing 1-1 with Doncaster Rovers, it slung Boro to the top of the pile.

Roberts' performance was particularly impressive, even if you took the two goals out of the equation. He was constantly tracking back and he won almost all of the tackles he made when he did.

But he was just one of a number of players who stood out, adding to the incredible transformation under Steve Evans.

This was the 12th consecutive win at the Lamex in all competitions and the final whistle was accompanied by queries as to whether the Hertfordshire had ever topped a table in their Football League history.

Whether they have or haven't, there is a growing confidence that this could go on and on this season.

Boro boss Evans went with two changes from the success at home to Sutton United on Tuesday.

Luke Norris didn't make it all after his broken nose in midweek with Michael Bostwick the other to be rotated out of the line-up.

He was joined on the bench by the returning David Amoo, getting back to full fitness after injury.

Jake Reeves and Jamie Reid were the two to come into the starting 11.

The start was one typical of a side who are just buzzing with self-belief at the minute.

They got at Swindon from the very first whistle, harrying their opponents at every turn, and took the lead with a perfect example of never giving up.

Roberts had gone down looking for a free-kick 30 yards from goal but after no decision was forthcoming, he scrapped for it while he was initially on the deck and when he got to his feet again, the ball came with him.

A cross into the area was nodded one way and then another and it ended with Danny Rose beautifully chipping it back across to Roberts, who guided his head into the corner.

Boro should have gone 2-0 in front moments later after Swindon were guilty of some kamikaze defending.

A goal-kick was passed short across the six-yard box a couple of times and when Sol Brynn tried to clear it, the ball hit Rose and fell at the feet of Reid.

The striker took a touch but the goalkeeper made amends with the deflection giving the defence time to get back and clear off the line.

Reid also put a header onto the roof of the net and Swindon had to be content with a couple of efforts from Ronan Darcy which were hooked either side of Taye Ashby-Hammond's goal.

That was until the closing stages of the half when Boro were getting themselves frustrated by a number of decisions that either didn't come or went against them.

Mathieu Baudry came the closest from a number of corners, the ball flicking off Rose and running across the face of the Swindon man who could only look on wide-eyed and disappointed.

The half-time lead for Boro was more than deserved though and the feeling was that if they calmed down and returned to the performance of the opening 20 minutes, they would run away with the victory.

For the opening 10 minutes, Swindon started to push forward but Stevenage held firm, Ashby-Hammond saving low down at the feet of Jacob Wakeling in the visitors' best attempt.

But slowly the hosts moved the ball up the pitch and after Roberts had only managed to steer a difficult attempt tamely into the arms of Brynn, the forward got his and his team's second.

It came after Alex Gilbey had won the ball high up the field and passing it to Reid, the low cross tapped into an empty net.

Carl Piergianni, who was booked late in the first half, was brought out of the line of fire and replaced by Bostwick and there was a flood of substitutions from the away side as they looked to affect the final outcome.

That never looked likely and when ex-Boro loanee Remeao Hutton dragged a shot wide of the target late on, the celebrations could start.





Stevenage: Ashby-Hammond, James-Wildin, Reeves, Piergianni (Bostwick 62), Sweeney, Roberts (Amoo 83), Vancooten, Gilbey, Reid (Taylor 77), Earley, Rose.

Subs (not used): Chapman, Clark, Smith, Read.

Goals: Roberts 11, 60

Booked: Piergianni 45+3





Swindon Town: Brynn, Hutton, Clayton, Baudry, Gladwin, Williams (Shade 66), Darcy (Iandolo 73), Jephcott, Blake-Tracy, Khan, Wakeling (Aguiar 73).

Subs (not used): Brann, Reed, Lavinier, Brennan.

Booked: Baudry 58, Khan 88





HT: Stevenage 1 Swindon Town 0

Referee: Scott Oldham (Poulton, Lancashire)

Attendance: 4,087 (including 885 from Swindon)