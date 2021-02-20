Goal was nice but Elliott List says performance against Waslall should have come with three points too

Published: 6:22 PM February 20, 2021

Elliot List scored his seventh of the season as Stevenage drew with Walsall in League Two. - Credit: DANNY LOO/TGS PHOTO

Elliott List was happy to be among the goals again but that was the limit of his pleasure following Stevenage's game with Walsall.

The forward bagged his seventh of the season with a fine finish 20 minutes from time to earn his side a 1-1 draw in the League Two match at the Lamex Stadium.

But like his manager before him, there were frustrations at not taking all three points.

He said: "We gave them a goal in the opening 14 seconds and it was an uphill battle from there.

"We were the only team in it and we had chances that we should have taken.

"We should have won by at least three so it’s frustrating.

"We have to start sharper and get on the front foot instead of having to respond to going a goal down.

"If we start like that then we beat teams comfortably."

He had gone close twice in the first half, one drawing a great save from goalkeeper Liam Roberts and the other hitting the side netting, while another chance was passed up.

A conversation with manager Alex Revell though gave him confidence to fire in the equaliser.

He said: "[Roberts] made a great save from a header, I don’t score many of those, and he had a great game.

"Fortunately, he didn’t stop the equaliser.

"The gaffer told me I should have hit one in the first half with my left but I cut back onto my right.

"He told me to trust my left foot and that is exactly what I did.

"It’s always nice to score but it would have been even nicer to get the three points."