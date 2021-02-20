'We did enough to win two or three games' says a frustrated Alex Revell after Stevenage held by Walsall

Published: 5:51 PM February 20, 2021

Alex Revell was hugely frustrated after Stevenage could only draw with Walsall. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Saying Alex Revell was frustrated after Stevenage's draw with Walsall is stretching the definition of understatement to breaking point.

The Boro boss was stony-faced after the 1-1 draw, and conceding after 14 seconds following an error from fit again goalkeeper Jamie Cumming was only a mall reason for that.

The home side dominated the remainder of the context at the Lamex Stadium but found away stopper Liam Roberts in inspired form.

He kept out a succession of chances until he was finally beaten by Elliott List.

Revell said: "There was only one team that was here to win the game. We gave an awful goal away but that was the only opportunity I remember them having until the last 10 minutes.

"It was total dominance, I haven’t seen a game like it for a long, long time.

"We saw a lot of the stuff that we’ve been working on and some really good bits of play and their keeper was exceptional.

"We got shots on target and I’m frustrated because we deserved to win this game.

"Anyone who saw it would have felt we were top of the league with the way we played."

The response to going behind so early did at least give Revell some pleasure.

"It was top class," he said. "They worked hard and they pushed and it is very frustrating when teams just sit and don’t do anything.

It’s good to see that the players are learning, that they are getting better and they are showing signs of improvement but if you start a game like that, then you have to score two to win and that is difficult.

"The players have shown some really good play and the goal was exactly what we work on every day.

"They know we deserved to win the game.

"Walsall came and changed their shape four times in the game. We just have to make sure that when we press we go in for a reason.

"We did enough to win two or three games but we haven’t and it is another one we should have won."