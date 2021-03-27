'We've come a long way as a club, from top to bottom' - Alex Revell praises Stevenage's transformation

Published: 6:59 PM March 27, 2021 Updated: 7:09 PM March 27, 2021

Elliott List got his 10th goal of the season as Stevenage beat Barrow in League Two. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Alex Revell says the transformation of Stevenage as a football club is key to their superb run of results.

The 2-1 victory over Barrow made it 10 games without a loss and only three reverses in the last 19.

The run has shot Boro up the table from being slap bang in the middle of a relegation dogfight to within sight of a shock charge at the play-offs.

The latter may still be a fanciful and unlikely notion but the top-half is just one point away now.

And the boss says the platform for that success is one club, all pulling in the same direction.

"It’s an incredible turnaround," he said. "I don’t think there’s a team in the Football League that has had the turnaround we’ve had.

"You have to be proud of that and I am extremely proud of how far we’ve come.

"It’s a very different team from what we were. What we were doing was very new [at the start of the season] but now you are starting to see it every day.

"That intensity and the pattern of play has become natural to them and you see it in games now.

"That pleases me but we’ve come a long way as a club, from top to bottom.

"I feel we’re together and really united as a club.

"That was one of my biggest things. You can’t have a successful team if you’re not together.

"But if you come here now, the pitch here is one of the best in the league and the ground is finished, it is a lovely stadium to come and play at.

"We’re in a really good place and then it was just about getting the football right.

"Hopefully we are starting to show that now."

The victory over Barrow, courtesy of goals from Elliott List and Luke Norris, was one they had to scrap for.

Norris got the winner from the penalty spot on 87 minutes, nine minutes after Calvin Andrew had levelled things up.

"At 1-1 it felt like a 3-0 loss," said Revell. "You could feel it but it shows the good spirit we have that we can come back and score again.

"We were excellent for the first 20 minutes and played some really good stuff. We just probably lacked that killer instinct.

"After that we huffed and puffed in the final third and couldn’t find that quality but in terms of what we are trying to do it is all coming together nicely."