Consistent Stevenage can carry on getting the results says Chris Lines

Published: 5:55 PM March 27, 2021

Chris Lines is looking for Stevenage to continue their unbeaten run for as long as possible. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage are reaping the rewards of having a consistent approach and a consistent team according to Chris Lines after victory over Barrow made it 10 games without defeat.

Elliott List and Luke Norris got the goals in the 2-1 win, the latter from the penalty spot three minutes from time, and the unbeaten run has shot Boro to the fringes of the top half.

Since the turn of the new year they have lost just three in 19 league games and they are also benefitting from a settled side, the only change to the starting line-up being the return of Scott Cuthbert for Terence Vancooten.

Lines said: "The way we play, it helps when you have a settled team. Consistency is massive at this level and it is something that maybe the club was lacking at the start of the season.

"But we have the ability to bring in a player if you have injuries and not change much.

"We were excellent in the first half and had a lot of possession. I felt like the way we planned for the game came to fruition.

"They let us have the ball a little bit and we were comfortable and in control without creating too many chances.

"We deservedly got the goal and we knew they were going to have a spell.

"They are fighting for their lives and it was never going to be easy, but on the balance of play we deserved it."

Calvin Andrew had threatened to ruin the day when he equalised for the Cumbrians on two minutes after coming on as a sub.

But the fact Boro picked themselves up from that disappointment and were still able to claim all three points, is another sign to the incredible transformation at the Lamex Stadium.

Lines said: "Finding that way to win games is what we have built over the last few months.

"Something I’ve always said in my career is that it almost doesn’t matter how you pay as long as you win games. Everyone leaves the ground happy then.

"At the minute we are doing both. We are playing well and winning, it is the perfect recipe.

"We just have to keep it going. We’ve got eight games left and we are on a great run.

"We’re going into each game with huge confidence and with the style of football we play, it is perfect."