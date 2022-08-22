Transfer plans are being drawn up at Stevenage says Steve Evans

Steve Evans is determined to bring in new faces at Stevenage before the transfer window closes. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Steve Evans says Stevenage are going to have to act soon if they are to bring in much-needed new blood.

The transfer window closes on September 1 and the Boro boss has been adamant that while he won't accept just anyone, the squad does not thickening out.

He went straight from his post-match press duties into a deep 15-minute conversation with chairman Phil Wallace in the seats of the West Stand.

And despite an unbeaten start to the year so far, Evans does not believe they have suddenly become one of the division's desired destinations.

He said: "I listened to [Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson’s] presser on Thursday and that we were spending big. He’ll have to tell me where it is.

"What we have said is we have a very competitive budget but the chairman has made that the case for the last four or five years.

"People have just spent it badly for him.

"We think we have spent it wisely and there are funds available and we have to strengthen in the next week or so. We have to.

"You could see that Danny Rose (tight groin) and Luke Norris (Achilles) limped off and while neither are going to be big concerns, if the next game is tomorrow then both would miss it.

"We have to look very carefully at what we’re going to do in the next week."