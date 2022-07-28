Stocking fillers are for Christmas not Stevenage says Steve Evans

Stevenage manager Steve Evans still wants to add a few players to his squad. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Steve Evans has reiterated that they are looking for an extra two or three players before the transfer deadline but insists that will not move for any "stocking fillers".

The Stevenage boss has revolutionised the squad over the summer with 11 players already brought in but he still feels his team has needs to be filled.

And they expect to head to Tranmere on Saturday with the same faces that have performed so well in pre-season.

Evans said: "There’s a lad we’ve expressed an interest in all the way through the summer and we expected to get him in.

"But we’ve now been told they have some injuries so it’s probably going to be two or three weeks down the line before they let him come out.

"We're almost in a little chain with certain players but we understand that.

"Inexperience and naivety would say you want someone in now and so we’d take a lesser class of player.

"That simply cannot be an option. The club has been here too many times.

"I had a good conversation with the chairman this week and he said I was the first manager to have told him we don’t want stocking fillers.

"Stocking fillers are for Christmas."

There will be some departing the Lamex, at least on a temporary basis, but only a handful.

Evans said: "There’ll only be the young lads. Alfie Williams is going on loan, I’ve approved that.

"There are a couple of clubs who have inquired about Jack Smith but there has been nothing that we as management team feel will benefit him so he is still in the building.

"Young Mackye [Townsend-West] has a small knock from the game with Peterborough Sports but he should be fit to be back on the training ground on Monday and then he’ll go out on loan.

"But other than that nobody will leave the building.

"We are two or three short but we’ve now got to the stage where the squad is good, the youngsters are going out on loan and everyone has worked hard."