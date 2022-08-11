Gallery

The Birmingham 2022 "Raging Bull of Brum" for the Commonwealth Games - Credit: Tim Goode/PA

The 22nd Commonwealth Games is over, and athletes from the home nations and territories have claimed a total 275 medals.

A selection of these Birmingham 2022 medals, which were manufactured by Toye, Kenning and Spencer based in the city's famous Jewellery Quarter, were taken home by competitors who started and developed their careers in Hertfordshire.

Mervyn Morgan, chair of the Herts Sports Partnership, said Birmingham 2022 will have inspired the "next generation" to take an interest in sports and physical exercise.

Mervyn said: "Hertfordshire has long been a home for sporting success and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham has been no exception.

"All of our Hertfordshire athletes and para-athletes who have taken part have made everyone in the county so proud with their achievements.

"A message to the Hertfordshire contingent who took part and those who came away with medals - gold, silver and bronze - you have all amazed everyone with your skill and courage. Yes, these games had it all.

"The success of the Hertfordshire athletes is a fantastic legacy for the young aspiring athletes of the future who will be following in their footsteps."

"Together" - The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony - Credit: David Davies/PA

Ozzy Osbourne at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham for a special Commonwealth Games closing ceremony performance - Credit: David Davies/PA

Around 4,600 athletes from around the world spent time in Birmingham between Thursday, July 28 and Monday, August 8 to compete in 19 different sports.

Team England broke its medal record - with 178 medals, including 57 golds, across the 11 days of competition.

The previous record was set at Glasgow 2014, when Team England claimed 174 medals.

The host nation finished second in the table to Australia, who were two ahead of England with 178 medals.

Scotland was in sixth position (51 medals), Wales in eighth (28), Northern Ireland in 11th (18), and Guernsey in 33rd (2).

Dame Louise Martin, Commonwealth Games Federation president, said: "These games have been bold, buzzing and absolutely brilliant."

The multi-sport competition is headed to Australia for Victoria 2026.

Here are some of Hertfordshire's medal winners from Birmingham 2022:

Abderrahim Taghrest (3x3 basketball)

Watford's Abderrahim Taghrest (left) with teammate Charlie McIntyre play Malaysia in the Birmingham 2022 men's 3x3 wheelchair basketball - Credit: Isaac Parkin/PA

This 18-year-old wheelchair basketball player from Watford claimed bronze in his debut Commonwealth Games appearance.

Abderrahim Taghrest and his Team England teammates Tyler Baine, Lee Manning and Charlie McIntyre beat Malaysia 21-11 to claim their medal in a match on Tuesday, August 2.

Australia's men's 3x3 basketball players were crowned Commonwealth champions, with Canada in the silver medal position.

Elizabeth Bird (athletics)

Elizabeth Bird with her silver medal after the Birmingham 2022 women's 3000 metres steeplechase - Credit: Tim Goode/PA

Lizzie Bird from St Albans took silver in the women's 3000m steeplechase in a time of 9:17.79, just behind Kenyan gold medallist Jackline Chepkoech (9:15.68, games record).

The former Herts Phoenix runner said she ran "for her friends and family" who were cheering her on in Birmingham.

After the race, Bird said: "I wish I’d started moving a bit sooner as I was so close to that gold. If I’d had another 200 metres, I could have got it but I’ll take a silver.

"I wanted to run for my family and friends who have come here and give them an exciting race. I’m really happy."

Jodie Williams (athletics)

Jodie Williams celebrates her bronze medal win in the women's 400m final at Birmingham 2022 - Credit: Martin Rickett/PA

Welwyn Garden City's Jodie Williams secured bronze in the women's 400m final on the Birmingham 2022 track in a time of 51.26.

Team England athletes completed the final with a two-three-four finish, behind Sada Williams from Barbados (49.90).

Jodie Williams has suffered injuries during the 2022 season.

She said: "Coming through the rounds, I don't think people expected too much of me but I back myself and I came here to win."

Williams also competed in the 4x400m relay. Team England completed the race in gold medal position after a photo finish, but was stripped of the championship title due to an infringement during a baton handover.

Laura Kenny (cycling)

Cycling icon Laura Kenny celebrates after winning the women's 10km scratch race at the Lee Valley VeloPark during the 2022 Commonwealth Games - Credit: John Walton/PA

Five-time Olympic gold medallist Laura Kenny, who grew up in Cheshunt, claimed two medals at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London in the 2022 Commonwealth Games competition.

Kenny was crowned champion in the women's cycling 10km scratch race after speeding past pack leader Neah Evans, from Scotland, in the final 150m of the event.

Evans finished fourth, behind Kenny, New Zealand's Michaela Drummond and Canada's Maggie Coles-Lyster.

Kenny also claimed bronze in the women's 4000m team pursuit, alongside her English teammates Sophie Lewis, Josie Knight and Maddie Leech - behind the silver medallists from New Zealand and the Australian champions.

Sophie Lewis (cycling)

The cycling women's 4000m team pursuit medal winners, including Sophie Lewis (furthest right) - Credit: John Walton/PA

Sophie Lewis from Ashwell joined Laura Kenny, Josie Knight and Maddie Leech in the women's cycling 4000m team pursuit to take home a bronze medal from Birmingham 2022.

In a bronze medal final, Team England reached the 4000m mark in a time of 4:17.096 to make their podium position - 1.796 seconds ahead of Team Wales.

The Australians won the event with New Zealand taking silver.

Ondine Achampong (gymnastics)

Ondine Achampong in action during the gymnastics - artistic at Birmingham 2022 - Credit: Mike Egerton/PA

Ondine Achampong from King's Langley left Birmingham 2022 with a three-strong medal haul.

The Team England gymnast claimed silver in the women's floor exercise final and the women's all-around final.

Achampong began her games with a gold medal in the women's gymnastics team final, achieving a score of 161.100 alongside teammates Alice Kinsella, Kelly Simm, Georgia-Mae Fenton and Claudia Fragapane - ahead of silver medallists Australia (158.000) and the Canadians in bronze.

James Albery (hockey)

Team England's James Albery competes in the Birmingham 2022 men's hockey championship - Credit: Jacob King/PA

Welwyn Garden City-born James Albery took home Birmingham 2022 bronze in the men's Commonwealth Games hockey championship.

The defender took the medal home after Team England beat South Africa 6-3 in the playoff for bronze.

The team beat Ghana and Wales before a tie with India in their third game. They then beat Canada before losing to Australia 3-2 in the semi-final. Australia took gold with India claiming the silver medal.

Albery has previously represented the Beeston (Nottinghamshire) and Cambridge City hockey clubs before moving to Old Georgians in Surrey.

Amy Platten (judo)

Team England's Amy Platten (blue) takes on Malawi's Harriet Bonface during the women's 48kg judo contest for a bronze medal - Credit: David Davies/PA

St Albans judoka Amy Platten took home bronze after beating Malawi's Harriet Bonface by ippon in the women's -48kg judo.

Platten missed out on a chance to compete for bronze after being beaten by South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi with a waza-ari score. Whitebooi went on to become Commonwealth champion after beating India's Shushila Devi Likmabam, who secured silver.

After her Commonwealth Games medal win, Platten said: "This has only given me a massive confidence boost and it’s just told me that I can do this."

Emma Reid (judo)

Emma Reid celebrates her gold medal win in the Birmingham 2022 women's 78kg judo - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Emma Reid from Royston is a Commonwealth Games champion after the Birmingham 2022 women's -78kg judo.

The one-day event on Wednesday, August 3 saw Reid storm through to the final after beating Scotland's Rachel Tytler by ippon and New Zealand's Moira de Villiers with a waza-ari score.

In a final match, Reid beat Welsh athlete Natalie Powell to the gold with a waza-ari score.

The athlete began her career at JM Judokwia in Royston before studying at the nearby Melbourn Judo Club in Cambridgeshire.

Adrian Waller (squash)

Adrian Waller and Daryl Selby go in for the ball during a Birmingham 2022 men's doubles squash match - Credit: David Davies/PA

Two silvers are in the bag for Adrian Waller from Herts Squash.

Waller secured his first medal alongside Alison Waters in the mixed doubles competition.

He went on to claim a second silver in the men's doubles on the final day of the games (Monday, August 8) in an all-England final - Adrian Waller and Daryl Selby vs. James Willstrop and Declan James.

Waller left the men's singles competition in the quarter-final after a three games to love loss against New Zealander Paul Coll.

Alison Waters (squash)

Alison Waters with squash mixed doubles partner Adrian Waller in action during a gold medal match against New Zealand - Credit: Simon Marper/PA

A former Welwyn Hatfield Sports Person of the Year winner (2014), Alison Waters retired in 2021 before making a return to play doubles at Birmingham.

Waters and Adrian Waller took silver in the Commonwealth Games squash mixed doubles competition after wins against Barbados, Wales and Australia.

The pair missed out on gold after a two games to love win by New Zealand in the final.

Waters also competed in the women's doubles competition with partner Sarah-Jane Perry, again missing out on gold by two games to love against New Zealand.

Louise Fiddes (swimming)

Louise Fiddes (right) and Jessica-Jane Applegate celebrate their bronze and silver medal wins in the women's 200m freestyle S14 in the pool - Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

Hatfield Swimming Club star and two-time Paralympic medal winner Louise Fiddes swam her final-only 200m freestyle S14 event in a time of 2:11.22 to claim a Birmingham 2022 bronze.

Fiddes said her training programme and swimming experience has been "tough" since the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.

She said: "I only had one Commonwealth race, it's a home games, and I could take the opportunity to fall in love with the sport again and compete for England which I've never done before."

Fiddes added: "Dreams do come true!"

Grace Harvey (swimming)

Grace Harvey celebrates her silver medal win in the women's 100m breaststroke SB6 final at Birmingham 2022 - Credit: Martin Rickett/PA

Grace Harvey has added to her 2022 season medal haul in Birmingham, having already won gold, silver and bronze at the Madeira World Para Swimming Championships in June.

At the Commonwealth Games, Harvey, of Hoddesdon Swimming Club, claimed silver in the women's 100m breaststroke SB6 event in a time of 1:43.29.

She is an SB5 category swimmer according to the para swimming classification system, which means competed "up" a category in Birmingham.

Harvey missed out on gold to Team England teammate Maisie Summers-Newton, who swam in a time of 1:32.72.

Luke Turley (swimming)

Luke Turley celebrates bronze in the swimming men's 1500m freestyle - Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

Luke Turley paced his was to a bronze medal in the men's 1500m freestyle after coming fifth in the men's 400m free event.

The distance swimmer, who began his career at Stevenage Swimming Club before moving to Hatfield and then Bath in Somerset, finished the 30-length race in a time of 15:12.78, behind Northern Ireland's Daniel Wiffen and Commonwealth champion Sam Short (Australia, 14:48.54).

After the event, Turley said: "My coach told me to be a hitter not a tripper. I did not just come along just for the trip."

He added: "When I touched the wall, I knew I was in a really good position.

"I've now got to keep the focus. Next year, 2023, is a quiet year on the racing circuit but we've got a plan to keep working towards future competitions and I'm looking forward to it."

Martyn Walton (swimming)

Team Scotland backstroker began his career in Stevenage before moving to Hatfield Swimming Club - Credit: Ian MacNicol/Scottish Swimming

Former Stevenage and Hatfield swimmer Martyn Walton helped Team Scotland to the Birmingham 2022 podium in the men's mixed 4x100m medley relay.

The backstroker, who now competes with University of Stirling in domestic competitions, swam the first leg of the event during the heats.

Walton's Team Scotland claimed bronze in the event final, swum by backstroker Craig McNally, breaststroker Ross Murdoch, Keanna MacInnes (butterfly) and freestyler Lucy Hope.

Walton also swam the Scottish men's 4x100m medley relay in the heats, and made the semi-finals in the men's 50m and 100m backstroke events.