Judoka Emma Reid from Royston wins Birmingham 2022 gold

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 6:33 PM August 3, 2022
Emma Reid, from the Royston area, takes home gold in the women's -78kg judo at Birmingham 2022

Emma Reid, from the Royston area, takes home gold in the women's -78kg judo at Birmingham 2022 - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Royston's Emma Reid has won gold for Team England in this evening's -78kg judo final.

At the Coventry Arena, Reid beat Team Wales' Natalie Powell to the gold medal in a nail-biting final match with a waza-ari score (1-0).

Reid began her Commonwealth Games bid for gold this morning (Wednesday, August 3) in a quarter-final match against Rachel Tytler of Scotland.

England's Emma Reid takes New Zealand's Moira de Villiers in a hold in the semi-finals earlier today (Wednesday, August 3)

England's Emma Reid takes New Zealand's Moira de Villiers in a hold in the semi-finals earlier today (Wednesday, August 3) - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Natalie Powell (white) and Emma Reid (blue) before their Commonwealth Games final match

Natalie Powell (white) and Emma Reid (blue) before their Commonwealth Games final match - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

After two minutes and five seconds, Reid beat Tytler by ippon.

Later the same morning, Reid, who began her career at JM Judokwia in Royston before studying at the nearby Melbourn Judo Club, Cambridgeshire, took on New Zealand's Moira de Villiers who she defeated with a waza-ari score.

In tonight's final, Reid was awarded her single score within the first minute - 56 seconds into the four-minute match.

Team Wales' Natalie Powell in action against Team England's Emma Reid (blue)

Team Wales' Natalie Powell in action against Team England's Emma Reid (blue) - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Emma Reid resists attempts by Team Wales' Natalie Powell to bring her down to the mat

Emma Reid resists attempts by Team Wales' Natalie Powell to bring her down to the mat - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

In a light penalty (shido) awarded against Reid during the second minute, Powell took a tumble onto the mat.

Reid fended off Powell's attempts to bring her to ground in the final minute of the event.

Team Wales' Powell takes home a silver medal from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Commonwealth Games
Royston News
North Herts News

