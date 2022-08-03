Judoka Emma Reid from Royston wins Birmingham 2022 gold
- Credit: Joe Giddens/PA
Royston's Emma Reid has won gold for Team England in this evening's -78kg judo final.
At the Coventry Arena, Reid beat Team Wales' Natalie Powell to the gold medal in a nail-biting final match with a waza-ari score (1-0).
Reid began her Commonwealth Games bid for gold this morning (Wednesday, August 3) in a quarter-final match against Rachel Tytler of Scotland.
After two minutes and five seconds, Reid beat Tytler by ippon.
Later the same morning, Reid, who began her career at JM Judokwia in Royston before studying at the nearby Melbourn Judo Club, Cambridgeshire, took on New Zealand's Moira de Villiers who she defeated with a waza-ari score.
In tonight's final, Reid was awarded her single score within the first minute - 56 seconds into the four-minute match.
In a light penalty (shido) awarded against Reid during the second minute, Powell took a tumble onto the mat.
Reid fended off Powell's attempts to bring her to ground in the final minute of the event.
Team Wales' Powell takes home a silver medal from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.