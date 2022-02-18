Live

Storm Eunice has arrived in Hertfordshire with major delays and disruption expected as a result of “damaging gusts” of wind this morning.

Damage to buildings, homes, roads and bridges, with railway lines closed, and “flying debris resulting in danger to life” is to be expected today (February 18).

A new red weather warning from the Met Office has triggered many cancellations and delays from this afternoon.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Due to the current weather warning please avoid travelling where possible and be extremely cautious of strong winds and flying debris if you are outside Storm Eunice.”

What is cancelled or closed in Hertfordshire?

Today's Play Centre activities are 🚨CANCELLED🚨 due to the red weather warning in place. They'll be back Monday after school. Stay safe everyone. https://t.co/P6ANrCrkVC — Stevenage Council (@StevenageBC) February 18, 2022

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire County Council said: “We are asking residents to take care today (Friday 18th February) after the Met Office issued an red weather warning for Storm Eunice, which is expected to bring high winds to Hertfordshire.

“With gusts of up to 80mph predicted, we are asking residents to be ready for the possibility of flying debris, fallen trees, power cuts and disruption to travel.

“We are advising residents to stay at home where possible and avoid making unnecessary journeys. If you do have to travel, please take extra care and allow extra time for your journey.

“If you are planning to use public transport, please check for disruption before you travel.

“Our highways and fire services will be standing by to respond to any incidents and keep the county safe.

“We may need to close some of our pavements, roads or bridges as precautionary steps to keep our residents and the travelling public safe.

“Our crews will work as quickly as possible to clear and reopen roads and pavements, however this might take a while if there are a large number of incidents as we will need to prioritise the most hazardous incidents.

The progress of the storm

“We expect our buildings and services, such as libraries and recycling centres, to be open as usual, but we would ask residents to avoid making unnecessary visits.

“We have taken the decision to close Recycling Centres today because of Storm Eunice. We hope to open them as soon as it is safe to do so.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience caused. Stay safe and essential travel only.”

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Hertfordshire traffic map.

