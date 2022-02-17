Hertfordshire rail users urged not to travel when Storm Eunice arrives
- Credit: Danny Loo
Commuters and rail passengers in Hertfordshire have been urged not to travel by train tomorrow (Friday, February 18).
Storm Eunice has forced Thameslink, Great Northern, London Northwestern Railway and London North Eastern Railway to reduce their timetables on lines throughout the county.
All four companies have issued "do not travel" warnings.
The revised timetables are in place following an amber weather warning for Hertfordshire, with 70mph winds expected to hit some areas in the East of England.
Thameslink and Great Northern
Passengers with Thameslink and Great Northern tickets for tomorrow can travel today (Thursday, February 17), or Saturday, February 19.
- No Thameslink trains through central London
- King's Lynn trains will only run between Cambridge and King's Lynn
- Fewer trains will run between London King's Cross and Cambridge
- Peterborough trains will only run between Stevenage and Peterborough
- Thameslink aims to run an all-stations service between Bedford, St Albans and St Pancras every 15 minutes
Most Read
- 1 Good Stevenage school drops to inadequate over safeguarding concerns
- 2 Met Office warns Storm Dudley and Eunice could bring 95mph winds
- 3 5 Hertfordshire nightclubs the county has lost over the years
- 4 5 of the best paid jobs you can apply for in Hertfordshire right now
- 5 7 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire according to Tripadvisor
- 6 Herts police among forces with most officer misconduct hearings
- 7 Council tax increase and new bin charges ‘necessary’ to fill £1.5m gap
- 8 Halloween mask-wearing thief steals ‘quantity of cash’ from newsagent
- 9 Stray kittens find forever home after being found in coach depot
- 10 Hertfordshire rail users urged not to travel when Storm Eunice arrives
For trains between Welwyn Garden City, Hertford and Moorgate, Thameslink said: "We will aim to run trains to the planned timetable, but it is very likely there will be short-notice delays and changes on the day."
More information is on the Thameslink website: https://www.thameslinkrailway.com/
London Northwestern Railway
London Northwestern Railway anticipates disruption on its routes, including the line between St Albans Abbey and Watford Junction.
An LNR spokesperson said: "Many of our routes will have a significantly reduced service and some have been suspended completely.
"Because of this, we are advising that you do not travel on Friday."
More information is on the London Northwestern Railway website: https://www.londonnorthwesternrailway.co.uk/
London North Eastern Railway
Long-distance trains from Stevenage could also be impacted by Storm Eunice.
An LNER spokesperson said: "We will be running a reduced service between London King’s Cross and York or Leeds.
"Journey times for these services will be significantly increased due to a 50mph speed restriction which will be in place all day on Friday 18th February.
"We also expect these services to be extremely busy and subject to short notice cancellations and alterations."
More information is on the LNER website: https://www.lner.co.uk/