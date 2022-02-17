Train companies, including Thameslink, have warned that trains will be disrupted due to Storm Eunice on Friday, February 18 - Credit: Danny Loo

Commuters and rail passengers in Hertfordshire have been urged not to travel by train tomorrow (Friday, February 18).

Storm Eunice has forced Thameslink, Great Northern, London Northwestern Railway and London North Eastern Railway to reduce their timetables on lines throughout the county.

All four companies have issued "do not travel" warnings.

The revised timetables are in place following an amber weather warning for Hertfordshire, with 70mph winds expected to hit some areas in the East of England.

Thameslink and Great Northern

Passengers with Thameslink and Great Northern tickets for tomorrow can travel today (Thursday, February 17), or Saturday, February 19.

No Thameslink trains through central London

King's Lynn trains will only run between Cambridge and King's Lynn

Fewer trains will run between London King's Cross and Cambridge

Peterborough trains will only run between Stevenage and Peterborough

Thameslink aims to run an all-stations service between Bedford, St Albans and St Pancras every 15 minutes

For trains between Welwyn Garden City, Hertford and Moorgate, Thameslink said: "We will aim to run trains to the planned timetable, but it is very likely there will be short-notice delays and changes on the day."

More information is on the Thameslink website: https://www.thameslinkrailway.com/

London Northwestern Railway

London Northwestern Railway anticipates disruption on its routes, including the line between St Albans Abbey and Watford Junction.

An LNR spokesperson said: "Many of our routes will have a significantly reduced service and some have been suspended completely.

"Because of this, we are advising that you do not travel on Friday."

More information is on the London Northwestern Railway website: https://www.londonnorthwesternrailway.co.uk/

London Northwestern Railway said trains on all its lines could be disrupted by Storm Eunice - Credit: Peter Alvey

London North Eastern Railway

Long-distance trains from Stevenage could also be impacted by Storm Eunice.

An LNER spokesperson said: "We will be running a reduced service between London King’s Cross and York or Leeds.

"Journey times for these services will be significantly increased due to a 50mph speed restriction which will be in place all day on Friday 18th February.

"We also expect these services to be extremely busy and subject to short notice cancellations and alterations."

More information is on the LNER website: https://www.lner.co.uk/

LNER trains between London King's Cross and Stevenage could be delayed due to 50mph speed limits during the storm - Credit: LNER



