Young driver arrested after suspected drink-drive collision

Maya Derrick

Published: 3:57 PM December 30, 2020   
Maiden St, Weston

A 17-year-old from Stevenage is in police custody on suspicion of drink driving after a collision in Weston this afternoon (December 30).

Police were called just after 12.30pm to a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on Maiden Street, Weston involving a blue Vauxhall Astra.

The passenger was trapped due to a back injury and had to be removed by the fire service.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance. The vehicle was recovered.

The driver, a 17 year old boy from Stevenage, was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink. He remains in police custody at this time.

