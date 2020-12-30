Updated
Young driver arrested after suspected drink-drive collision
Published: 3:57 PM December 30, 2020
- Credit: Google Street View
A 17-year-old from Stevenage is in police custody on suspicion of drink driving after a collision in Weston this afternoon (December 30).
READ MORE: Fire and ambulance attend collision in Weston
Police were called just after 12.30pm to a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on Maiden Street, Weston involving a blue Vauxhall Astra.
The passenger was trapped due to a back injury and had to be removed by the fire service.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance. The vehicle was recovered.
The driver, a 17 year old boy from Stevenage, was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink. He remains in police custody at this time.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus