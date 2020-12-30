Fire and ambulance attend collision in Weston
Published: 3:05 PM December 30, 2020
A casualty has been released from their car after a single vehicle collision in Weston.
Herts Fire Control were alerted of the incident at 1.05pm today (December 30) on Maiden Street.
Fire crews attended the scene, including one fire engine from Letchworth and Baldock, and two from Stevenage.
The casualty was released from the vehicle using Lukas cutting equipment by fire crews before being attended to by the ambulance service.
