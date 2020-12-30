Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Fire and ambulance attend collision in Weston

Maya Derrick

Published: 3:05 PM December 30, 2020   
Maiden St, Weston

Maiden St, Weston. - Credit: Google Street View

A casualty has been released from their car after a single vehicle collision in Weston.

Herts Fire Control were alerted of the incident at 1.05pm today (December 30) on Maiden Street.

Fire crews attended the scene, including one fire engine from Letchworth and Baldock, and two from Stevenage. 

The casualty was released from the vehicle using Lukas cutting equipment by fire crews before being attended to by the ambulance service.

More information as we get it.

Emergency Services

