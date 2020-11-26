‘High alert’ coronavirus tier system revealed for our area

Breaking

Published: 12:01 PM November 26, 2020 Updated: 7:28 PM December 14, 2020

The government has announced which tier of coronavirus restrictions we will be in. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire - Credit: PA

The coronavirus tier Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth and Baldock will be placed in once lockdown ends has been announced this morning.

The Gov.Uk website that allows you to check which tier your local authority is in crashed. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Hertfordshire has been placed in Tier Two, on high alert, following a gradual climb in positive coronavirus cases.

This means, following the end of the national lockdown on December 2:

• People from different households must not mix indoors, except for support bubbles.

• Pubs and bars to close, unless they operate as restaurants. Hospitality venues can only serve alcohol with “substantial meals”.

You may also want to watch:

• Places of worship still open, but interacting with anyone outside of your household is not permitted.

• Crowds can attend socially distanced indoor and outdoor events, with up to 2,000 allowed for outdoor venues and 1,000 for indoor venues.

• If you live in a Tier Two area, you must follow those rules even if you visit a Tier One area.

Between November 15 to November 21, there were 117 coronavirus cases per 100,000 in Stevenage.

There were 103 confirmed cases that week, down 48 from the previous week.

There have been 1,082 total cases and 62 coronavirus-related deaths in Stevenage since statistics were first measured.

READ MORE: How many COVID-19 deaths have there been at Lister Hospital since lockdown began?During the same week, North Herts had 100 cases per 100,000 people.

This equated to 133 recorded cases, down 73 from previous week. There have been 1,413 total cases since statistics were first recorded, and 102 COVID-related deaths.

Speaking in the house of Commons, Matt Hancock, Secretary for Health, revealed how the government determined which tier our area would fall in. Decisions were based on cases in all age groups, with an added focus on the over-60s. The rate at which cases were both rising and falling was also taken into account, and the pressure there was on local NHS hospitals and trusts.

The Gov.UK website has a postcode checker, that shows the coronavirus restrictions that apply in your area. The website was launched at 11am, with many users experiencing a “technical difficulties” error when trying to use the tool.