Advanced search

How many COVID-19 deaths have there been at Lister Hospital since lockdown began?

PUBLISHED: 11:54 24 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:04 24 November 2020

The number of COVID-19 related deaths at Lister Hospital since lockdown began has been revealed. Picture: Danny Loo.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths at Lister Hospital since lockdown began has been revealed. Picture: Danny Loo.

Archant

The latest data on the number of COVID-19 deaths at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital has been released.

The data has now been confirmed for the first two weeks of lockdown, and we can reveal that there have been seven COVID-related deaths at Lister Hospital since lockdown began on November 5.

On October 21 the hospital recorded its first COVID-related death in more than 86 days.

You may also want to watch:

There have been 15 COVID-related deaths in total since October, 21.

This takes the total number of COVID deaths at the East and North Herts NHS Trust to 182, at the time this article was published.

Nick Carver, chief executive of East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, said: “Every death is a tragedy, and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of those who have died.

“We must all continue to follow the national guidelines in place, which will help reduce transmission and ensure NHS care is available to everyone who needs it.

“And please contact your GP or NHS 111 online if you have concerns about your health – we are here to help.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the The Comet

Businesses team up for ‘Hertfordshire Hamper’, with proceeds donated to Hitchin charity

The Hertfordshire Hamper is a collaboration between nine different Herts-based businesses. Picture: JAF Milligan

How many COVID-19 deaths have there been at Lister Hospital since lockdown began?

The number of COVID-19 related deaths at Lister Hospital since lockdown began has been revealed. Picture: Danny Loo.

CCTV appeal after thefts from vehicles and sheds

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their investigation into a series of thefts from motor vehicles and sheds - including incidents in Kelshall and Sandon. Picture: Herts police

Letchworth Christmas Market: All you need to know

Letchworth Christmas lights in previous years have been a real crowd-pleaser. Photo: BLP Photography Ltd

Limited number of fans set to be allowed back into sporting venues if infection rates are low enough

Clubs like Stevenage and St Albans City have had to play games behind closed doors. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO