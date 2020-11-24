How many COVID-19 deaths have there been at Lister Hospital since lockdown began?

The latest data on the number of COVID-19 deaths at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital has been released.

The data has now been confirmed for the first two weeks of lockdown, and we can reveal that there have been seven COVID-related deaths at Lister Hospital since lockdown began on November 5.

On October 21 the hospital recorded its first COVID-related death in more than 86 days.

There have been 15 COVID-related deaths in total since October, 21.

This takes the total number of COVID deaths at the East and North Herts NHS Trust to 182, at the time this article was published.

Nick Carver, chief executive of East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, said: “Every death is a tragedy, and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of those who have died.

“We must all continue to follow the national guidelines in place, which will help reduce transmission and ensure NHS care is available to everyone who needs it.

“And please contact your GP or NHS 111 online if you have concerns about your health – we are here to help.”