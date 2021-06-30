Safety concerns over 'premature' road changes

Published: 11:44 AM June 30, 2021

Hertfordshire County Council wants to create bus lanes, a bus gate and a pedestrian crossing in Lytton Way, Stevenage - Credit: Archant

Accused of jumping the gun, Hertfordshire County Council is planning to introduce road changes deemed dangerous in central Stevenage - despite the borough council launching a public consultation on road changes to the same area.

The county council wants to introduce permanent traffic restrictions in parts of Lytton Way and Danesgate, in connection with the new bus interchange being built opposite the railway station.

The county council's plan is to create intermittent bus lanes and a bus gate in parts of Lytton Way, introduce a 'no entry' restriction to stop motor vehicles and bicycles entering the bus interchange, and create pedestrian crossings in Danesgate and Lytton Way.

Stevenage Borough Council is preparing to launch a consultation on traffic measures for the same area, and the draft proposals are completely at odds with the county council's plans.

The borough council outlines three options - reduce Lytton Way to a single carriageway for all transport, or to a single carriageway for buses and taxis only, or create a pedestrianised plaza which would stop Lytton Way being a through route.

These options form part of the draft Stevenage Connection Area Action Plan - a document outlining the development of the area around the railway station. The final plan will be examined by the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland has objected to the county council's plans. He said: "I am concerned the TRO prejudges the Area Action Plan, as the TRO document has been produced before the AAP has been consulted on.

"The AAP is a legal requirement of the Stevenage Local Plan and requires the agreement of the Secretary of State and potentially a full public inquiry.

"The TRO does not refer to the proposals as they are set out in the AAP. This clearly shows a breach of the National Planning Policy Framework."

He added: "In terms of consultation, HCC has a duty to make sure the information is readily accessible. This is clearly not being done, as people are not aware."

Mr McPartland is also concerned the county council's plans are dangerous. He said: "A toucan crossing [on Lytton Way] will reduce pedestrian safety, as it will encourage them to cross a very busy road with cars and buses dodging in and out of the new bus lanes.

"Access to the railway station is on the first floor, so anyone accessing the station across this road would have to climb stairs to the station concourse. The current access is via a pedestrian bridge, which is much safer.

"There must be much more consultation, as I fear these TROs will lead to much more hazardous conditions for all road users, especially pedestrians."

A county council spokesman said: “Mr McPartland's views will be considered along with all other observations, as part of our normal Traffic Regulation Order process.”

The borough council's consultation will run from July 12 to September 5. Once the consultation is open, have your say at stevenage-consult.objective.co.uk or email planning.policy@stevenage.gov.uk.

Councillor John Garner, SBC's executive member for regeneration, said: “We are keen to engage with residents and understand the views and suggestions of the public. It is important everyone takes the opportunity to comment and help us with our plans to transform the town centre.”