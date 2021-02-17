Letchworth developer awarded £8 million bus interchange contract

Published: 12:15 PM February 17, 2021

A Letchworth-based development company has been appointed for the £8million bus interchange project in Stevenage.

Wilmott Dixon is set to deliver the significant upgrade as part of Stevenage Borough Council's £1 billion town centre regeneration.

The new interchange will include covered waiting facilities with extensive seating areas, toilets, café, live passenger information boards and improved accessibility features.

Its new location - close to the mainline station - will also improve routes and connections between the railway station and town centre, with new pathways linking the bus interchange, town square and train station together to provide better connections between the cycle, bus and rail networks.

Chris Tredget, managing director at Willmott Dixon, said: “We’re delighted to be appointed to deliver the brand new bus interchange for Stevenage, as part of the wider regeneration works taking place in the town.

"Once completed it will help improve accessibility across the town, making it easy for all cyclists, bus and rail users to move around in a green and sustainable way.”

The project is being accelerated by the SCAPE Construction direct award framework, which drives collaboration and efficiency to deliver projects to the highest standard. The interchange was designed by the architect Stephen George & Partners and will be ready for use by autumn 2021.

Council leader Sharon Taylor said: “We’re very happy to see the launch of the new bus interchange development and it will mark another major step forward in the wider regeneration programme. The past year has been exceptionally challenging, however we now have four projects under way, which is testament to the strength of our partnerships and to the resilience of everyone we’re working with.

“The bus interchange development not only significantly improves transport links across the town and provides better and more secure facilities for bus users; it also facilitates the development of other projects, like SG1 taking place.

"This is a really exciting time for Stevenage and we’re optimistic that this development, combined with our others that are near completion, will provide the boost that people need at the moment.”

Mark Robinson, group chief executive of SCAPE, said: “Investment in connectivity and the regeneration of communities remains central to the country’s long-term future so I am in no doubt about the positive impact this project will generate locally.

“Stevenage Borough Council has an ambitious vision for the town and working alongside Willmott Dixon, will create a high-calibre asset that will benefit the community for years to come.”