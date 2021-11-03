Bunting proudly displayed at Baldock church calling for climate action

The Baldock community came out in force on Saturday for the town’s EcoFest, which coincided with the start of COP26 – the 2021 United Nations climate change conference – in Glasgow.

St Mary’s Baldock’s Lay Minister Katrina Nice is passionate about addressing the climate crisis, and used EcoFest to encourage all – including the Church of England – to reduce their carbon footprint.

At the EcoFest in the High Street, Katrina encouraged people to add a message, picture or prayer to the COP26 bunting that St Mary’s Eco Church was creating.

The bunting is now flying proudly in front of the church.

Katrina said: “We must not give up hope that the voices in and around COP26 in Glasgow will produce huge changes globally.



“I am praying for truth and climate justice and a recognition that we in the developed world all need to accept lifestyle changes to save life on earth.

“I believe in a God who loves all creation and calls us to love our neighbour, especially the vulnerable and those in the global south who are already being devastated by spiralling levels of CO2 and the resulting temperature rises and extreme weather, destroying homes, livelihoods and whole eco systems.”

Bishop of Hertford, Bishop Michael

The Bishop of Hertford, Bishop Michael, had been on a visit to the town.

Katrina was delighted that he added his own prayer to the bunting, which read: “Loving God, give us all courage to be the change we want for your world. Amen.”

COP26 continues at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow until Friday, November 12.

World leaders, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have been gathering to discuss climate change.

So far, more than 100 countries have pledged to end deforestation by 2030, with a similar number promising to cut emissions of methane by at least 30 per cent by 2030.

In addition, $8.5 billion in funding has been agreed to support South Africa in closing its coal mines and switching to renewable energy.

Last week residents in Stevenage and North Herts took to ‘Clang for Climate’ ahead of the start of COP26.

In solidarity, the ringers at St Nicholas Church in Stevenage also sounded their bells at the same time.