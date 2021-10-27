Campaigners across Stevenage and North Herts join forces in aid of Clang for Climate

Published: 1:13 PM October 27, 2021

Clang for Climate is set to make noise about the climate emergency at 6pm on Saturday, October 30 - Credit: Clang for Climate

A group of activists is set to raise alarm about the climate emergency on the eve of the upcoming environment summit.

The apolitical event, Clang for Climate, is being held ahead of COP26 - the 2021 United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow - which kicks off on Sunday, October 31.

The fortnight-long summit will bring parties together from across the globe to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The Queen, who was set to address delegates at a reception during the event, will not attend COP26 following medical advice to rest, Buckingham Palace announced yesterday.

She is to deliver her address via a pre-recorded video message.

You may also want to watch:

Sounding the alarm about the climate breakdown, those in aid of the Clang for Climate cause will bash pots and pans on doorsteps across Stevenage and North Herts - as well as nationwide - at 6pm on Saturday, October 30.

In solidarity, the ringers at St Nicholas Church in Stevenage will also sound their bells at the same time.

The clanging is anticipated to last for around 10 minutes, and is taking place in communities around the country to send a loud and clear message that immediate and decisive action is needed.

The event draws inspiration from Greta Thunberg, who said: “I want you to act as if our house is on fire. Because it is.”

Gilly Chegwyn, who is helping to plan the event in North Herts, said: “We’ve all seen the scenes of terrible fires and floods in the past few months, everywhere from California to Siberia. The world is accelerating towards complete climate breakdown, and the emissions that are causing this are not falling but continuing to rise.

"Now is the time for all of us to demand urgent action from our leaders”

People planning to take part from their doorsteps are encouraged by the group to let their neighbours know in advance what is happening and why.

In a recent interview, David Attenborough said: “The only chance we have at the forthcoming COP is if people actually say to their politicians, 'We want action.'"

Resources and information on Clang for Climate can be found online at clangforclimate.org, as well as on Facebook and Twitter.