Documentary tells whirlwind story of Simon Edwards finding boxing legend birth father

Published: 11:49 AM April 26, 2021

Since the revelation, Simon has been in touch with Irish boxer Steve Collins - Credit: Paul Caputo

A film crew visited Hitchin last week to document the life of football steward Simon Edwards following the revelation that his birth father was famous boxing commentator Bob 'The Colonel' Sheridan.

Simon Edwards (left) found his birth family, who revealed his father was Hall of Fame winner and Boxing commentator Bob Sheridan (right) - Credit: Simon Edwards/Hall of Fame

Simon's life has been a whirlwind since the news broke that his long-lost dad was the American Boxing Hall of Fame legend. Now, German TV studio RTL - which has sister studios in the UK and US - has commissioned a documentary to tell the story.

The 41-year-old will be joined by his Hitchin-based parents, Irish boxing star Steve Collins, lifelong friends, and members of the town's football club - where he is a steward - and Letchworth Cricket Club, for a day of interviews filming across Hitchin.

American boxing commentator Bob Sheridan (centre) found out he had a son earlier this year - Credit: Courtesy of Bob Sheridan

After spending the morning with Simon and his family, filming resumed at Hitchin Town FC in the afternoon, before heading to the Rose and Crown in Market Place to interview friends.

Simon told the Comet: "The studio has associations with American networks so it will be broadcast on German and American TV. They have studios in London, so will be filming here and then someone will be over in the US to interview my dad.

Simon Edwards ready to start filming in his garden in Hitchin - Credit: Courtesy of Simon Edwards

"The filming went really well on Wednesday. It went as planned. They filmed and interviewed me at home during the day. They filmed me at the football club after and set up a live Skype call with my dad who had a camera crew with him at his Las Vegas home which went live then they filmed in town with me after at the Rose and Crown and spoke with a few friends of mine."

The story of Simon finding his father has not only piqued the interest of international TV crews, as a Hollywood film is currently in the works, with stars such as Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lopez and Robert De Niro rumoured to be taking on leading roles.

Film crews came to Hitchin last week to film for a documentary on Simon Edwards finding his birth father, Bob Sheridan - Credit: Simon Edwards

Simon said he's been told the script for the film - to be called 'The Eagle Has Landed' - is still being written.

The dad-of-two is still yet to meet the Colonel in person, but has plans to head across the pond to Las Vegas in the summer should COVID restrictions allow it.

Simon, a former Comet employee, identified his birth father as the Hall of Fame commentator - famous for his coverage of thousands of fights, including the October 1974 Rumble in the Jungle between Muhammed Ali and George Foreman - earlier this year.