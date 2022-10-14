Fly-tipping in North Herts up by 234 per cent in a decade

The number of fly-tipping incidents in North Herts more than tripled in a decade - Credit: North Herts Council

The number of fly-tipping incidents in North Herts increased by 234 per cent over the last decade, data has shown.

Figures provided by North Herts Council to the government show the number of fly-tipping incidents increased from 561 in 2012-13 to 1,871 in 2020-21.

Across the UK as a whole, fly-tipping has increased by 38 per cent since 2010.

Data is not yet available for 2021-22, however earlier this year the council reported that in the period from April 2021 to January 2022 there had been a 9.5 per cent reduction in fly-tipping compared to the same period in the previous year.

The council has taken further action this year to help crack down on fly-tipping, with fixed penalty notices for those caught increasing from £300 to £400 (and from £200 to £300 if paid within 10 days).

Fly-tipping imposes a significant cost on taxpayers, and has been on the rise across Hertfordshire. The National Rural Crime Network estimates that the average clean-up bill is approximately £1,000.

Do you know a fly-tipping hotspot where you live that needs clearing? Email christopher.day@archant.co.uk with pictures and information.