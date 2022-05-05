Live

Join The Comet for LIVE updates from election night in Stevenage (File picture) - Credit: Will Durrant

Welcome to The Comet's LIVE coverage of election night, where the team will bring you results and updates from Stevenage's Local Election 2022.

More than 50 candidates are in the running to become (or remain) Stevenage Borough councillors.

Polling began at 7am on Thursday, May 5, and the votes will be counted overnight before 13 winners are declared - one for each ward in the town.

Stevenage is currently run by a Labour majority council.

After the last election, the party took up 21 seats on the council, compared to 11 Conservative seats, six Liberal Democrats, and one independent member.

With themes such as the cost of living and "Partygate" at the centre of national attention, and issues like Stevenage's town regeneration up for debate, this election will be a significant one for Labour and Conservative supporters everywhere - Hertfordshire and beyond.