Local Election 2022: Who are the candidates for Stevenage?

The full list of candidates for next month's Stevenage Borough Council Local Election has been confirmed.

The Labour-controlled borough council has 39 seats, with a third up for election.

The 2022 elections for the council, as well as elections for some town and parish councils, will take place on May 5.

There are 13 seats in 13 wards up for election, with a total of 56 candidates.

The candidates for Stevenage Borough Council are as follows:

Bandley Hill

Andrew Anderson - Lib Dem

Barbara Clare - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts

Joan Lloyd - Labour

Dhiren Malavia - Conservative

Bedwell

Chris Berry - Lib Dem

Catherine Bibby - Conservative

Nazmin Chowdbury, Labour

Steve Glennon - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts

Chells

Roger Charles - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts

Forhad Chowdhury - Labour

Tom Wren, Lib Dem

Matthew Wyatt - Conservative

Longmeadow

Bret Facey, Conservative

Alistair Gordon, Labour

Matthew Hurst, Independent

Helen Kerr - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts

Matthew Snell, Lib Dem

Manor

Louisa Barr - Labour

Dean Carpenter - Green

Victoria Facey, Conservative

Andy McGuinness - Lib Dem

Martins Wood

Jim Borcherds - Green

Lloyd Briscoe - Labour

Andy Goldsmith - Conservative

Isabel Wilks - Lib Dem

Old Town

Jim Brown - Labour

Jody Hanafin - Conservative

Mark Kerr - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts

Madani Mannan - Lib Dem

Elizabeth Sturges - Green

Pin Green

Andy Facey, Conservative

Charles Littleton - Lib Dem

Naomi Lovelace-Collins - Green

Lin Martin-Haugh - Labour

Mark Pickersgill - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts

Roebuck

Nigel Bye - Lib Dem

Bryan Clare - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts

Nicholas Leech - Conservative

Anne Wells - Labour

Shephall

David Barks - Lib Dem

Rob Broom - Labour

Gwendolyn Lawrence- Conservative

Michael Malocco - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts

St Nicholas

Sandra Barr - Labour

Amber Gentleman - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts

Hazel Jones - Lib Dem

Melanie Mitchell - Conservative

Symonds Green

Clive Hearmon - Lib Dem

Jack Ingarfill - Conservative

Trevor Palmer - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts

Sharon Taylor - Labour

Richard Warr - Green

Woodfield

Amodio Amato - Reform UK

Phil Bibby - Conservative

Neil Brinkworth - Lib Dem

Jim Callaghan - Labour

The deadline to register to vote is 11.59pm on Thursday, April 14.