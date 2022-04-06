The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Local Election 2022: Who are the candidates for Stevenage?

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 3:56 PM April 6, 2022
Updated: 3:58 PM April 6, 2022
Stevenage Borough Council office

Candidates in the upcoming Local Election for Stevenage have been announced - Credit: LDRs

The full list of candidates for next month's Stevenage Borough Council Local Election has been confirmed. 

The Labour-controlled borough council has 39 seats, with a third up for election.

The 2022 elections for the council, as well as elections for some town and parish councils, will take place on May 5.

There are 13 seats in 13 wards up for election, with a total of 56 candidates. 

The candidates for Stevenage Borough Council are as follows:

Bandley Hill 

Andrew Anderson - Lib Dem
Barbara Clare - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts
Joan Lloyd - Labour
Dhiren Malavia - Conservative 

Bedwell

Chris Berry - Lib Dem
Catherine Bibby - Conservative
Nazmin Chowdbury, Labour
Steve Glennon - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts

Chells 

Roger Charles - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts
Forhad Chowdhury - Labour
Tom Wren, Lib Dem
Matthew Wyatt - Conservative

Longmeadow 

Bret Facey, Conservative
Alistair Gordon, Labour
Matthew Hurst, Independent
Helen Kerr -  Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts
Matthew Snell, Lib Dem

Manor 

Louisa Barr - Labour
Dean Carpenter - Green
Victoria Facey, Conservative
Andy McGuinness  - Lib Dem

Martins Wood

Jim Borcherds - Green
Lloyd Briscoe - Labour
Andy Goldsmith - Conservative
Isabel Wilks - Lib Dem

Old Town

Jim Brown - Labour
Jody Hanafin - Conservative
Mark Kerr - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts
Madani Mannan - Lib Dem
Elizabeth Sturges - Green

Pin Green

Andy Facey, Conservative
Charles Littleton - Lib Dem
Naomi Lovelace-Collins - Green 
Lin Martin-Haugh - Labour
Mark Pickersgill - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts

Roebuck

Nigel Bye - Lib Dem
Bryan Clare - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts
Nicholas Leech - Conservative
Anne Wells - Labour

Shephall

David Barks - Lib Dem
Rob Broom - Labour
Gwendolyn Lawrence- Conservative
Michael Malocco - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts

St Nicholas

Sandra Barr - Labour
Amber Gentleman - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts
Hazel Jones - Lib Dem
Melanie Mitchell - Conservative

Symonds Green

Clive Hearmon - Lib Dem
Jack Ingarfill - Conservative
Trevor Palmer - Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts
Sharon Taylor  - Labour
Richard Warr - Green

Woodfield

Amodio Amato - Reform UK
Phil Bibby - Conservative
Neil Brinkworth - Lib Dem
Jim Callaghan - Labour

The deadline to register to vote is 11.59pm on Thursday, April 14.

