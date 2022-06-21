The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Touching tribute to teenager killed in Stevenage

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 10:16 AM June 21, 2022
Updated: 10:33 AM June 21, 2022
Kajetan Migdal and a tree planted in his memory

People gathered at St Thomas More Catholic Primary School in Letchworth for a tree-planting ceremony in memory of Kajetan Migdal - Credit: Go Fund Me / JHN

In memory of teenager Kajetan Migdal, who was killed on his way home from his school prom in Stevenage last month, an event "to draw the community together in a gesture of love and support towards his family and friends" has been held at his former primary school.

Kajetan Migdal, 18, a pupil at The Saint John Henry Newman Catholic School in Stevenage, was fatally stabbed on May 27 in Cuttys Lane.

On Wednesday last week, people gathered at St Thomas More Catholic Primary School in Letchworth for the planting of a tree in Kajetan's memory, followed by a slideshow and "the opportunity to share treasured stories", explained headteacher Jane Perry.

She said: "We are devastated by the loss of this fine young man and wanted to draw the community together in a gesture of love and support towards his family and friends."

Patrick Sharp, 18, of Cuttys Lane in Stevenage, has been charged with Kajetan's murder.

Stevenage News
Letchworth Garden City News

