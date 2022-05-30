Kajetan Migdal, who was murdered on Friday, May 27 - Credit: Migdal family/GoFundMe

The man charged with murdering 18-year-old Kajetan Migdal has made his first court appearance.

Patrick Sharp, who is also aged 18, attended St Albans Magistrates' Court today (Monday, May 30) charged with murder, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of Class A drugs.

His appearance follows the death of Kajetan on his way home from a school prom.

Kajetan sustained injuries in an "incident" on Cuttys Lane at around 11.20pm on Friday, May 27.

He was taken to Lister Hospital but died from his injuries in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Kajetan Migdal was a year 13 student at The John Henry Newman Catholic School, Stevenage - Credit: Corrie Everett/GoFundMe

At St Albans Magistrates' Court, Sharp spoke only to confirm his name, and to give his name and address.

He did not enter a plea, and is now set to attend Luton Crown Court on Wednesday, June 1 for a plea and pre-trial preparation hearing.

St Albans Magistrates' Court, where Patrick Sharp, 18, of Cuttys Lane in Stevenage, made his first court appearance - Credit: Archant

Kajetan Migdal was a year 13 student at The John Henry Newman Catholic School and a keen dancer.

Clive Mathew, the headteacher of the school where Kajetan studied, paid tribute to a "much-loved member of the school community".

Mr Mathew said: "The loving nature of the school and the wider community, means that all will work together to support those affected to the best of our ability over the coming days, weeks and years.

"We will use this heart-breaking event to redouble our efforts to work with parents and parishes to form young people willing and capable of going out into the world to make it a better place, a place where such a terrible event becomes much less likely."

Students and friends of Kajetan Migdal left tributes in the Chapel Garden of The John Henry Newman Catholic School, Stevenage - Credit: Terry Harris

Floral tributes to Kajetan Migdal outside The John Henry Newman Catholic School, Stevenage - Credit: Terry Harris

His form tutor, Miss Heasman, said her pupil always made her "smile and laugh".

She said: "I had the pleasure of being Kajetan’s form tutor from year 8-11 and during this time he was always loving life with the enjoyment of his dance and his many friends,” she said.

"His exuberant personality made him popular with the year group and Kajetan could always make me smile and laugh.

"In the recent year 13 leavers mass I sat just behind him and smiled as he sang out to the final hymn.

"The hymn was, 'I send you out'.

"The year group will never be the same again as a 'link in our chain' has been lost."

Kajetan Migdal was a member of the Prospects Fraternity dance troupe.

He joined members Tafari, Keir, Mollie, Tyresse, Khyrese, Kayla, Jasina, Jaeda, Albie, Dolcie, Sienna, Laila and captain Matthew Morrison on the BBC's The Greatest Dancer in 2019.

The team of street dancers told the BBC in 2019: "We've had some members who have been so shy when they've started and now we're all the best of friends. We build up confidence with each other."

Kajetan Migdal (centre) performing with Prospects Fraternity on The Greatest Dancer - Credit: BBC (2019)

Kajetan Migdal (centre) appeared on The Greatest Dancer in 2019 - Credit: BBC

Kajetan Migdal took first place in the Under 14 Solo UDO Dance Championship in 2017 - Credit: Supplied

At the age of 13, he won first place in the Under-14 solo category at the UDO World Street Dance Championships 2017, Glasgow.

His family - many of whom live in the US, Spain and Poland - has launched a GoFundMe to support the funeral and relatives.

It has raised more than $21,000 to date.

A family statement reads: "Kajetan was a loving, joy-filled young man with a bright future.

"He was known for his love of dance, animals, hard work and caring friendships.

"As a high achiever academically and in his hobbies, he was set for big things.

"He had just finished school and had his life to look forward to.

"The entire family is devastated at the loss of a much-loved family member, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him."

He leaves behind his parents Gemma and Janusz, a younger brother Fabian and extended family across the globe.

It is thought that there were several witnesses to the incident.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with Kajetan's family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

"Specialist officers are continuing to provide support to his family and we once again ask that their privacy is respected."

She said any witnesses who have not spoken to police should come forward online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting ISR 948 of May 27.