Hertfordshire in mourning: Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 1:00 AM September 19, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II, whose funeral is set to be held at Westminster Abbey and Windsor today (Monday, September 19)

Heads of state, government leaders and recipients of the Victoria and George crosses will celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II at her state funeral today.

Monday, September 19 is a bank holiday in recognition of the Queen's state funeral.

Following her death in Balmoral Castle, Scotland, on Thursday, September 8, the Queen will be laid to rest in Windsor today following a ceremony and procession in central London.

Follow our live blog for updates from our Hertfordshire newsdesk:

