Her Majesty the Queen has died today (September 8) at the age of 96 - Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Tributes to Her Majesty the Queen are pouring in throughout Hertfordshire following her death at the age of 96.

Queen Elizabeth II has died today (Thursday, September 8) in Balmoral, Scotland, following a period of ill health.

The monarch has sat as the United Kingdom's head of state since February 6, 1952.

A total of 15 prime ministers served throughout her reign - starting with Winston Churchill and ending with Liz Truss, who met the Queen on Tuesday, September 6, where she was formally invited to form a government.

This year, 2022, marks Her Majesty's platinum jubilee. The celebrations to mark her 70 years on the throne culminated with a bank holiday celebration between June 2 and June 5.

Tributes have been pouring in from dignitaries throughout Hertfordshire: